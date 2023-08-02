MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India could travel to Pakistan for Olympic hockey qualifiers, says Dilip Tirkey

The Olympic qualifiers will be held in both Lahore and Valencia in January next year, where six teams can confirm their Paris berths.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 18:20 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Aashin Prasad
Aashin Prasad
Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey speaks at a press conference ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey speaks at a press conference ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar/PTI
infoIcon

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey speaks at a press conference ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey stated that India could travel to Pakistan for the Olympic qualifier tournament if the men’s team fails to earn an automatic berth by winning gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games next month.

“We are hopeful of getting the job done in Hangzhou [China]. But in the event, we don’t do it there, the Indian team will also travel to Pakistan for the Olympic qualifier, like Pakistan has travelled to India for the Champions Trophy. Spain will also be hosting a qualifying tournament, so we can travel to either country if required,” Tirkey said in a press conference here on Wednesday.

The Olympic qualifiers will be held in both Lahore and Valencia in January next year, where six teams can confirm their Paris berths. Since the turn of the century, India has only travelled to Pakistan for two bilateral test series (2004, 2006) and the 2004 Champions Trophy.

READ MORE: Chennai’s enduring love story with hockey awaits new chapter

Pakistan is in India for the Asian Champions Trophy, a precursor to the Asian Games, which begins on Thursday. This is the north-west neighbours’ first visit to the country since the 2018 men’s World Cup.

Both Malaysia and South Korea’s head coaches raised concerns over the timing of the Asian Champions Trophy. FIH president Tayyab Ikram differed in his assessment.

“It is a proven fact that you need peak competition before one month to prepare for a competition. I say this from a high-performance point of view and that most of the coaches are happy to be a part of it. There is always one person who you cannot satisfy who has already made other plans. If you tell me that this Champions Trophy will not help, and all these six teams should stay at home until the Asian Games, I’m sorry to say that it will not happen. Some of these sides will play even after the Champions Trophy, including some Test matches. I think this is very well-fitted for the preparation of the Asian Games. When you are playing most of the main competitors and aiming for a better Paris Olympics qualification,” said Ikram.

During the World Cup earlier this year, Ikram said the FIH was in the process of tweaking the existing penalty corner rule, keeping in mind the safety of the defenders. The FIH had sent out a communication to the national federations about the trial of the new penalty corner rules, which has received mixed responses from current players.

Tayyab said, “In the last few years, the penalty corners suggested that the speed of the ball and the conversion is a bit out of control. Secondly, we need to consider the protection of the players and the protective equipment. It is just a trial. Let this go into trial and you will not see a surprise element. Because of previous experience, I have been talking about dead moments in games for years and the top high-performance coaching force came to the conclusion that restart is a dead moment and we need to get rid of restarts.

Related Topics

Dilip Tirkey /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India could travel to Pakistan for Olympic hockey qualifiers, says Dilip Tirkey
    Aashin Prasad
  2. MotoGP: Rins replaces Morbidelli at Yamaha for 2024 season
    AFP
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Jamaica knocks out Brazil, reaches last 16
    Reuters
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Diani’s hat-trick helps France beat Panama, enters knockout stage
    Reuters
  5. Chak De! India, Welcome garlands, familiar faces - Pakistan Coach Rehan Butt relives 2007 memories
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India could travel to Pakistan for Olympic hockey qualifiers, says Dilip Tirkey
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Chak De! India, Welcome garlands, familiar faces - Pakistan Coach Rehan Butt relives 2007 memories
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Coaches raise concern over tourney timing before Asian Games 2022
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: Japan on redemption road
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: How Chennai is getting ready for return of international hockey
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India could travel to Pakistan for Olympic hockey qualifiers, says Dilip Tirkey
    Aashin Prasad
  2. MotoGP: Rins replaces Morbidelli at Yamaha for 2024 season
    AFP
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Jamaica knocks out Brazil, reaches last 16
    Reuters
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Diani’s hat-trick helps France beat Panama, enters knockout stage
    Reuters
  5. Chak De! India, Welcome garlands, familiar faces - Pakistan Coach Rehan Butt relives 2007 memories
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment