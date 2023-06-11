Magazine

India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League LIVE Score: Playing XI, When and where to watch

FIH Pro League: Catch the live action, score and updates from India vs vs Argentina FIH Pro League match in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Updated : Jun 11, 2023 21:11 IST

Team Sportstar
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Singh Harmanpreet of India celebrates with team mates after he scored his sides first goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League Men's match between Great Britain and India at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on June 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Singh Harmanpreet of India celebrates with team mates after he scored his sides first goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League Men's match between Great Britain and India at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on June 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: ALEX PANTLING
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Singh Harmanpreet of India celebrates with team mates after he scored his sides first goal during the FIH Hockey Pro League Men's match between Great Britain and India at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on June 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: ALEX PANTLING

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of India vs Argentina FIH Pro League match in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

  • June 11, 2023 21:04
    IND vs ARG Last result

    India defeated Argentina 3-0 in the last head-to-head on June 8, 2023.

  • June 11, 2023 21:01
    IND vs ARG H2H

    Matches: 58 | IND: 32 wins | ARG: 20 wins | Draws: 6

  • June 11, 2023 20:53
    FIH Pro League Points Table

    1. IND - 27 points

    2. GBR - 25 points

    3. AUS - 19 points

    4. ESP - 17 points

    5. ARG - 13 points

  • June 11, 2023 20:39
    LIVE STREAMING

    The FIH Pro League match between Argentina and India can be streamed live on the FanCode app/website on a subscription basis.

  • June 11, 2023 20:30
    PREVIEW

    India will take on Argentina in the second European leg of the FIH Pro League on Sunday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

    The Harmanpreet Singh-led India, earlier consolidated their position at the top of league standings with a commanding 3-0 win over the same team but a close 2-3 loss against the Netherlands in the last game saw the men in blue dropping some crucial points.

