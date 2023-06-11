India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League LIVE Score: Playing XI, When and where to watch

- June 11, 2023 21:04IND vs ARG Last result
India defeated Argentina 3-0 in the last head-to-head on June 8, 2023.
- June 11, 2023 21:01IND vs ARG H2H
Matches: 58 | IND: 32 wins | ARG: 20 wins | Draws: 6
- June 11, 2023 20:53FIH Pro League Points Table
1. IND - 27 points
2. GBR - 25 points
3. AUS - 19 points
4. ESP - 17 points
5. ARG - 13 points
- June 11, 2023 20:39LIVE STREAMING
The FIH Pro League match between Argentina and India can be streamed live on the FanCode app/website on a subscription basis.
- June 11, 2023 20:30PREVIEW
India will take on Argentina in the second European leg of the FIH Pro League on Sunday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
The Harmanpreet Singh-led India, earlier consolidated their position at the top of league standings with a commanding 3-0 win over the same team but a close 2-3 loss against the Netherlands in the last game saw the men in blue dropping some crucial points.
