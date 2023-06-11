India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League LIVE Score: Playing XI, When and where to watch

June 11, 2023 20:30

PREVIEW

India will take on Argentina in the second European leg of the FIH Pro League on Sunday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led India, earlier consolidated their position at the top of league standings with a commanding 3-0 win over the same team but a close 2-3 loss against the Netherlands in the last game saw the men in blue dropping some crucial points.