Korea vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 0-1 JPN, Japan opens account; India vs China at 8:30 PM

August 03, 2023 15:24

South Korea vs Japan - Preview

South Korea will take on Japan in the opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Thursday.

Korea will look to build momentum from its feat of being the only Asian team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals earlier this year, where it also beat Japan 2-1 in the group stages.

Full preview by Aashin Prasad