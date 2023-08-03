Korea vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 0-1 JPN, Japan opens account; India vs China at 8:30 PM

Key Updates
- August 03, 2023 16:34KOR 0-1 JPN - End of 1st quarter
Japan ends the period with a lead. While Ooka scored the goal, Japan also has to thank its keeper Yoshikawa who madea close range save.
- August 03, 2023 16:21KOR 0-1 JPN - 1st quarter
Japan scores! Ryoma Ooka with a subtle deflection on Ryosei Kato’s shot to sound the board.
- August 03, 2023 16:18KOR 0-0 JPN - 1st quarter
Jigwang Hyun won a penalty corner for Korea. But Japan reviews it and overturns the decision.
- August 03, 2023 16:12KOR 0-0 JPN
The first quarter is underway with Japan taking the possession of the ball.
- August 03, 2023 16:06Out walk the players
Japan and South Korea lineups are out on the field. Time for the national anthems.
- August 03, 2023 16:02South Korea vs Japan - Head to Head record
South Korea; 16 | Japan: 2 | Draw: 2
- August 03, 2023 15:41South Korea vs Japan - Lineups
South Korea: Jaehyeon Kim, Manjae Jung, Dain Son, Jungjun Lee, Cheon Woo Ji, Cheoleon Park, Hyeseung Lee, Sunghyun Kim, Seunhoon Lee, Hyeongjin Kim, Jonghyun Jang.
Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Yuma Nagai, Raiki Fujishima, Masaki Ohashi, Genki Mitani, Kosei Kawabe.
- August 03, 2023 15:37India might play in Pakistan
After the Green Shirts landed in India for the Asian Champions Trophy, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said that India might reciprocate too.
- August 03, 2023 15:24South Korea vs Japan - Preview
South Korea will take on Japan in the opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Thursday.
Korea will look to build momentum from its feat of being the only Asian team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals earlier this year, where it also beat Japan 2-1 in the group stages.
- August 03, 2023 15:21Rehan Butt - The Pakistani star
The former Pakistan forward recollects his fondest memories of facing India, his last trip to Chennai and much more.
- August 03, 2023 15:17Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches on August 3
South Korea vs Japan - 04:00 PM IST
Malaysia vs Pakistan - 06:15 PM IST
India vs China - 08:30 PM IST
- August 03, 2023 15:05LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches?
The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches?
The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.
