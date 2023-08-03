MagazineBuy Print

Live

Korea vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 0-1 JPN, Japan opens account; India vs China at 8:30 PM

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Catch the live score and updates from the India vs China, South Korea vs Japan and Malaysia vs Pakistan games.

Updated : Aug 03, 2023 16:34 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Champions Trophy Day 1.
Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Champions Trophy Day 1. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK
Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Champions Trophy Day 1. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 1 matches.

  • August 03, 2023 16:34
    KOR 0-1 JPN - End of 1st quarter

    Japan ends the period with a lead. While Ooka scored the goal, Japan also has to thank its keeper Yoshikawa who madea close range save.

  • August 03, 2023 16:21
    KOR 0-1 JPN - 1st quarter

    Japan scores! Ryoma Ooka with a subtle deflection on Ryosei Kato’s shot to sound the board.

  • August 03, 2023 16:18
    KOR 0-0 JPN - 1st quarter

    Jigwang Hyun won a penalty corner for Korea. But Japan reviews it and overturns the decision.

  • August 03, 2023 16:12
    KOR 0-0 JPN

    The first quarter is underway with Japan taking the possession of the ball.

  • August 03, 2023 16:06
    Out walk the players

    Japan and South Korea lineups are out on the field. Time for the national anthems.

  • August 03, 2023 16:02
    South Korea vs Japan - Head to Head record

    South Korea; 16 | Japan: 2 | Draw: 2

  • August 03, 2023 15:41
    South Korea vs Japan - Lineups

    South Korea: Jaehyeon Kim, Manjae Jung, Dain Son, Jungjun Lee, Cheon Woo Ji, Cheoleon Park, Hyeseung Lee, Sunghyun Kim, Seunhoon Lee, Hyeongjin Kim, Jonghyun Jang.

    Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Yuma Nagai, Raiki Fujishima, Masaki Ohashi, Genki Mitani, Kosei Kawabe.

  • August 03, 2023 15:37
    India might play in Pakistan

    After the Green Shirts landed in India for the Asian Champions Trophy, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said that India might reciprocate too.

    India could travel to Pakistan for Olympic hockey qualifiers, says Dilip Tirkey

  • August 03, 2023 15:24
    South Korea vs Japan - Preview

    South Korea will take on Japan in the opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Thursday.

    Korea will look to build momentum from its feat of being the only Asian team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals earlier this year, where it also beat Japan 2-1 in the group stages.

    Full preview by Aashin Prasad

  • August 03, 2023 15:21
    Rehan Butt - The Pakistani star

    The former Pakistan forward recollects his fondest memories of facing India, his last trip to Chennai and much more.

  • August 03, 2023 15:17
    Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches on August 3

    South Korea vs Japan - 04:00 PM IST

    Malaysia vs Pakistan - 06:15 PM IST

    India vs China - 08:30 PM IST

  • August 03, 2023 15:05
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches?

    The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

    Where to live stream the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches?

    The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
More on Hockey

  1. Korea vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 0-1 JPN, Japan opens account; India vs China at 8:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs China LIVE Streaming Info Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Young Pakistan takes on experienced Malaysia; South Korea faces Japan
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India out to set the tone, faces China in opener
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. From coal mine to gold mine: Kieran Govers brings golden touch to Malaysia
    Abhishek Saini
