Asia Cup: India vs Malaysia Super4s match ends in 3-3 draw

Indian men's hockey team played a thrilling 3-3 draw against Malaysia in its second Super4s stage match of the Asia Cup in Jakarta on Sunday.

Defending champion India was put on the backfoot in the first quarter itself. Malaysia's Razie Rahim, leading goalscorer of the tournament, gave his side the lead by converting a penalty corner in the 11th minute. Nine minutes later, he doubled the lead with another successful penalty corner conversion.

At halftime, India trailed Malaysia 0-2 and had only one shot on target.

However, the men in blue came out all guns blazing in the third quarter and immediately reaped the reward as Vishnukant Singh scored from the rebound during a penalty corner in the 31st minute.

India equalised through a fantastic field goal by veteran SV Sunil in the 52nd minute before Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored from a penalty corner two minutes later to put the reigning champion ahead.

Razie Rahim came to Malaysia's rescue as he completed his hat-trick while scoring his 12th goal of the tournament following a penalty corner in the 55th minutes to make it 3-3.

In the other Super4s match of the day, Korea beat Japan 3-1.

Korea and India both have four points after two games in the Super4s stage but Korea is ahead on goal difference. Malaysia is third with two points while Japan sits at the bottom with no points.

Korea and India will face each other in their final Super4s match on Tuesday.