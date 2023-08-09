India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

PREVIEW

The clash between India and Pakistan in the last league match of the Asian Champions Trophy, for obvious reasons, will be the highlight of the tournament.

Despite sitting pretty at the top at the moment, India will be hoping to keep the momentum against the arch-rival as the teams continue fine-tuning their plans for the Asian Games.

India is unbeaten so far with three wins and a draw while Pakistan managed its first win in the competition against China to stay in the race for the semifinal.

FULL PREVIEW BY UTHRA GANESAN

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

India - 64 | Pakistan- 82 | Draw - 26

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 schedule - August 9 Japan vs China - 4 pm IST Malaysia vs Korea - 6.15 pm IST India vs Pakistan - 8.30 pm IST