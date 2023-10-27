MagazineBuy Print

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match?

IND vs PAK, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: Check the live streaming for India vs Pakistan match on October 27 in Malaysia.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 10:04 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Junior hockey players of India.
FILE PHOTO: Junior hockey players of India. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Junior hockey players of India. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will face Men’s Junior Asia Cup Finalists and rival, Pakistan in the opening match of the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 on 27th October in Johor, Malaysia.

The 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 also features 8 teams in this edition instead of the customary 6 teams that it featured in previous editions.

India has been placed in Pool B along with Malaysia, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Pool A will feature Germany, Australia, South Africa, and Great Britain.

ALSO READ | Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: All you need to know, schedule, squad, timings in IST, LIVE streaming info

The last time India faced Pakistan, it won 2-1 in an intense final at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. The Colts will go on to face Malaysia on 28th October, followed by a contest with New Zealand on 30th October to conclude the group stage. They must ensure a top-2 finish in Pool B to secure qualification for the semifinals.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 27.

What time will IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match begin?

The India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match will begin at 1:35 PM IST.

Where will IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match will be held in Johor, Malaysia.

Where to watch live streaming of IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor 2023 match?

The Sultan of Johor 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the YouTube.

  India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match?
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE: October 27 - India jumps to fourth with 24 gold, 94 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Asian Shooting Championship: Arjun Babuta, Tilottama Sen bag Olympic quota places with silver medals; Men's 10m air rifle team wins gold
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  VIDEO: We're not just losing, we're losing by a long way, says England captain Jos Butler
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Lukaku awaits hostile return against Inter Milan
    AFP
    AFP
  India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match?
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: All you need to know, schedule, squad, timings in IST, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All you need to know, schedule, timings in IST, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Indian women look to put Asiad disappointment behind, hoping for a reset and revival of fortunes at home
    Uthra Ganesan
    Uthra Ganesan
  Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan in opener as Indian Colts look to defend title in Malaysia
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
