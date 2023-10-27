India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match?

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will face Men’s Junior Asia Cup Finalists and rival, Pakistan in the opening match of the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 on 27th October in Johor, Malaysia.

The 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 also features 8 teams in this edition instead of the customary 6 teams that it featured in previous editions.

India has been placed in Pool B along with Malaysia, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Pool A will feature Germany, Australia, South Africa, and Great Britain.

The last time India faced Pakistan, it won 2-1 in an intense final at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. The Colts will go on to face Malaysia on 28th October, followed by a contest with New Zealand on 30th October to conclude the group stage. They must ensure a top-2 finish in Pool B to secure qualification for the semifinals.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 27.

What time will IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match begin?

The India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match will begin at 1:35 PM IST.

Where will IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 match will be held in Johor, Malaysia.

Where to watch live streaming of IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor 2023 match?

The Sultan of Johor 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the YouTube.