FIH Pro League 2023-24: Netherlands beats Indian women’s team 3-1, hands it second straight defeat

Indian women suffered a second straight defeat in FIH Pro League 2023-24, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 21:14 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 1 MIN READ

Uthra Ganesan
Netherlands players celebrate after scoring a goal against India in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
Netherlands players celebrate after scoring a goal against India in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Netherlands players celebrate after scoring a goal against India in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

India lost its second game on the trot in the women’s FIH Pro League with a 3-1 defeat to World No. 1 Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

To their credit, the hosts put up a much better display compared to their opening game, but the result was the same. India wasted six penalty corners, an area that has been a concern.

READ | Failure to qualify for Paris Olympics poses plenty of questions for Indian women’s hockey

In contrast, the Netherlands, the reigning Olympic and World champion, scored two of its three goals through PCs. Drag-flicker Yibbi Jansen continued her brilliant form in the Pro League to open the scoring in the third minute. She has nine goals in five outings and leads the scorers’ list that is populated by her compatriots in the top six.

India managed to level soon after through Navneet Kaur, but the Dutch were never in trouble. A goal in each of the next two quarters saw them go 3-1 up, and Yibbi could have added a third to her name, but her powerful shot from the top of the circle rebounded off the post.

Earlier in the day, China won its second match in as many days with a comfortable 3-0 victory against World No. 2 Australia. China stuck to its tight, disciplined game but wasn’t able to find a way past the Australian defence for the first 30 minutes before two quick goals in three minutes by Meng Yuan and Anhui Yu swung the match in its favour. Yuan finished with a brace.

SCORES
Netherlands 3 (Yibbi Jansen 3, 34; Fay van der Elst 21) bt India 1 (Navneet Kaur 9); China 3 (Meng Yuan 37, 55; Anhui Yu 39) bt Australia 0

Related Topics

FIH Pro League

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
