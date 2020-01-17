Indian women's hockey team appoints Janneke Schopman as analytical coach

Janneke Schopman has been appointed as the Analytical Coach of the Indian women's hockey team, Hockey India announced on Friday. The former Dutch international star is an Olympic gold medallist and a World Cup-winner, and has signed a contract that will run till the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Schopman last coached the U.S. women's team that pushed India to the limit in the Olympic qualifiers in Bhubaneswar in November. As head coach, the 42-year-old guided the Americans to a bronze medal in the 2016 FIH Champions Trophy, and victory in the Hockey World League Round 3 in South Africa.

Hockey India is happy to welcome Janneke Schopman as the Analytical Coach of the Indian Senior Women's Hockey Team.



"I am really excited to work with the Indian Women's Hockey Team. I have followed their game for quite a while and I believe they are a very talented and determined group of players. I look forward to contributing to their zest to achieve desired results for India," said Schopman.

Head coach Sjoerd Marijne was pleased with Schopman's appointment. "We know each other for a long time and have the same thoughts about hockey. Her experience as an Olympic gold medallist and World Cup winner will give the team a good boost in our preparations for the Tokyo Olympics," he said.