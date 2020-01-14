India women tour of New Zealand: Rani Rampal named captain

Rani Rampal has been named captain of a squad of 20 players selected for the tour of New Zealand for the Indian women’s hockey team. Savita, the goalkeeper, will be Rani’s deputy.

India will first play the New Zealand development squad on January 25. Three games against the New Zealand women’s team have been scheduled — on January 27, January 29 and February 5. On February, the Indian team will play against Great Britain.

Creating more competition

Speaking about the tour, Sjoerd Marijne, India’s chief coach, said: “I want to use this tour to create more competition within this group. Although we are taking a 20-member team, in some matches we will use only 16 players because we play with 16 players at the Olympics and in some matches we will play 18 members. The players have to show their best and I want to see how they perform under pressure and stay in the right rhythm.”

Marijne said the matches against Britain, the World No. 5, and New Zealand, the World No. 6, will provide a great opportunity for the Indian team to showcase its fearless attitude.