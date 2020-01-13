Indian Hockey: Chinglensana, Sumit back in squad for Pro League opener

Fit-again midfielders Chinglensana Singh and Sumit on Monday returned to the Indian squad for the season-opening FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 encounter against the Netherlands in Bhubaneswar.

Chinglensana made a comeback to the team after a year-long hiatus due to an injury, while Sumit returned to the squad after recovering from a wrist injury sustained during the FIH Men’s Series Final in June.

The 20-member squad announced by Hockey India, for the two-match tie to be held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, will be led by midfielder Manpreet Singh while dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh will be his deputy.

After skipping the first edition of the event, world number 5 India is scheduled to make its debut in the Pro League against world no.3 the Netherlands on January 18 and 19.

Chinglensana was on the sidelines since the ninth Senior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division) in February where he led the Railways team to victory. He had suffered an ankle fracture in the final.

Striker Gurjant Singh has also been rewarded with a place in the team after impressing head coach Graham Reid in the national camp at Bhubaneswar.

The 24-year old will join S.V. Sunil, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Gursahibjit Singh in the forwardline.

Reid said India will have to be on its toes in the first three ties of the Pro League as it is pitted against the top teams of the world.

“It will be important to start strong and sharp in the Pro League with our first three encounters against the top three teams in the world. We will be focussing on getting our structures right and honing our set plays as preparation for our Olympic campaign,” the Australian said.

India will host the Netherlands (January 18-19), Belgium (February 8-9) and Australia (February 21-22) in their first three encounters of the Pro League.

Indian team for the FIH Pro League: