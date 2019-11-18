More Sports Hockey Hockey Indian hockey team FIH Pro League matches full schedule, venues, timings The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host eight of Indian men's hockey team's FIH Pro League matches beginning January 18, 2020. Team Sportstar Lausanne, Switzerland 18 November, 2019 17:42 IST The Indian team will leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). - Getty Images Team Sportstar Lausanne, Switzerland 18 November, 2019 17:42 IST Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium will host Indian men's hockey team's FIH Pro League matches set to be played between 11 January and 28 June 2020. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday also confirmed the venues and match timings of the second edition of the league.Indian men's hockey team, which pulled out of the inaugural edition last year, will begin its Pro League campaign at home against world no 3 Netherlands on January 18 and 19. India will then host World and European champion Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home fixtures against Australia on February 22 and 23.Graham Reid's team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3) and will be back on home turf on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand. World no 5 India will next travel to Tucuman, Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. India will play the last leg of the Pro League round-robin matches in Valencia, Spain on June 13 and 14.India's FIH Men's Pro League Schedule, Timings (IST), Venues Saturday, Jan 18 2020 - India vs Netherlands - 7 pm - BhubaneswarSunday, Jan 19 - India vs Netherlands - 5 pm - Bhubaneswar Saturday, Feb 8 – India vs Belgium - 5 pm - BhubaneswarSunday, Feb 9 - India vs Beglium - 5 pm - Bhubaneswar Friday, Feb 22 – India vs Australia - 7 pm - BhubaneswarSaturday, Feb 23 - India vs Australia - 7 pm - Bhubaneswar Saturday, April 25 – Germany vs India - 5.30 pm - BerlinSunday, April 26 - Germany vs India - 3.30 pm - Berlin Saturday, May 2 – Great Britain vs India - 2 pm - LondonSunday, May 3 - Great Britain vs India - 2 pm - London Saturday, May 23 – India vs New Zealand - 7 pm - BhubaneswarSunday, May 24 - India vs New Zealand - 7 pm - Bhubaneswar Friday, June 5 – Argentina vs India - 5 pm - TucumanSaturday, June 6 - Argentina vs India - 5 pm - Tucuman Saturday, June 13 – Spain vs India - 1 pm - ValenciaSunday, June 14 - Spain vs India - 1 pm - Valencia Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.