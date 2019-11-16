Women’s hockey: Thirty-three probables named for national coaching camp

Hockey India on Saturday named 33 probables for the senior women’s national coaching camp to prepare for its tour of New Zealand. The camp begins on November 18 at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru.

After having secured a berth for the Olympics in 2020, the Indian team will focus on maintaining its rhythm and consistency under the watchful head coach Sjoerd Marijne.

The Rani Rampal-led side qualified for the Olympics by defeating World No. 13 USA 6-5 on aggregate across the two matches of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers earlier this month. The team is scheduled to tour New Zealand in January-February, 2020.

‘Opportunity to keep working on fitness’

“The national camp gives us the opportunity to keep working on the fitness as this would be an important period where we will have the time for it. The upcoming year will be a busy one for us, and that’s why this period is important,” said Marijne.

“Besides this, we will evaluate our performances at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers [in] Odisha and what can we learn from those two matches,” he added.