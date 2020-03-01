Hockey India names 32 probables for senior men's national camp

Indian men’s hockey team coach Graham Reid on Sunday said his side needs to be “consistent across matches and in all quarters” if it is to stake a claim for a podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reid was happy with his team’s performance in the recently-concluded FIH Pro League matches against the Netherlands, world champion Belgium and Australia.

“One of the takeaways from the FIH Hockey Pro League was that we have proven that we can produce good results against the best in the world. It’s a step forward in building self-belief,” he said.

“Also it shows that the things we have been focusing on is working. But we still need to be more consistent not only across matches but also across all quarters,” expressed Reid.

Hockey India on Sunday named a 32-member core probable group for the men’s national camp which begins at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru on Monday.

The coach said that the camp will be a good foundation ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“The four-week camp will bring focus back on our skill -- tackling, goal shooting, trapping. We also need to work on our attacking abilities, especially to move the ball from attacking 23 into the circle.

“After this camp, we will go to Germany and England to play which we help us further assess improvements required as we work towards 2020 Olympic Games,” Reid said.

Probables: