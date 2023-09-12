MagazineBuy Print

FIH withdraws Olympic hockey Qualifiers from Pakistan

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday withdrew hosting rights of the Olympic Qualifiers from Pakistan, slated to be held next January

Published : Sep 12, 2023 21:19 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Uthra Ganesan
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan hockey team.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan hockey team. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan hockey team. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistan’s hopes of hosting international hockey after more than two decades ended abruptly with the International Hockey Federation withdrawing the hosting rights of Olympic qualifiers from the country.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India to begin campaign against Thailand on Oct 27

The surprise decision came on Tuesday and was confirmed by the FIH to Sportstar. “The FIH can confirm that it has informed the Pakistan Hockey Federation of its decision to withdraw the hosting of the Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier tournament -- scheduled in January 2024 -- from Pakistan. This is primarily due to the recent developments in the governance situation of the Federation,” the statement read, adding that “a new host for this tournament will be announced shortly”.

Deepika: Training under Rupinder at national camp will help me during Asian Games 2023

Pakistan last hosted an FIH event in 2004 and has struggled to get back into the fold since then. Hosting the qualifiers in Pakistan had come under criticism from many quarters and led to speculation on India’s travel there, should the need arise.

With the event withdrawn, however, Pakistan, currently ranked 15th in the world, will have to win the Asian Games or wait for confirmation of a spot in the qualifiers elsewhere. Pakistan failed to qualify for the last two editions.

