Lalremsiami: India will work on mistakes and start afresh for Commonwealth Games

India has learnt its lessons from its Women’s FIH World Cup campaign and is looking to start afresh in the CWG, says forward Lalremsiami.

16 July, 2022 15:51 IST
Lalremsiami in action during the FIH Women’s World Cup. The young forward featured in all the six matches for India.

Lalremsiami in action during the FIH Women’s World Cup. The young forward featured in all the six matches for India. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA

India has learnt its lessons from its disappointing Women’s FIH World Cup campaign and is looking to start afresh in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, says forward Lalremsiami.

The Indian women’s team finished a poor ninth at the mega event, with two wins, two draws, and two losses.

CWG 2022: Goal is winning gold, says men’s hockey team vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh

“We are disappointed with the outcome. I think we could have done better, but at the end, you need to accept it, move on, and focus on the positive learnings from the campaign. We will work on the mistakes and start afresh for the Commonwealth Games,” said Lalremsiami, who featured in all the six World Cup matches.

Taking the positives

The 22-year-old, who scored a goal against New Zealand in a 4-3 loss, said things did not go as planned in the World Cup. “Personally, I could have created more goal-scoring opportunities; I could have converted more goals. It didn’t go as planned, but many learnings were involved. As I said, we are just taking the positives from the campaign, learning from our mistakes and improving our game,” she added.

Lalremsiami says the side has introspected on its performance in the tournament and is now focussed on working on all the aspects of the game before heading to the big event. “We have been in Europe for more than a month and there is still a long way to go. It’s a long tour and it’s really important that we stay in the moment and take one step at a time,” Lalremsiami concluded.

India begins its Commonwealth Games campaign against Ghana on July 29.

