Hockey Hockey SAI accepts David John's resignation as Hockey India's High Performance Director John resigned from his post on August 18 with immediate effect, citing health safety concerns due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. Team Sportstar New Delhi 25 August, 2020 15:50 IST David John decided to resign within days of his contract being renewed by SAI - K. Pichumani The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday said it has accepted Australian David John's resignation as the High Performance Director of Hockey India.John resigned from his post on August 18 with immediate effect, citing health safety concerns due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.READ: Hockey players begin training, focus on skill development, says Reid"He resigned citing concern for his personal health in the current COVID-19 situation in India, and has expressed his desire to go back to Australia," the SAI said.Recently, John's contract was renewed by the SAI till September 2021 but the Australian preferred to resign and had complained about being sidelined by Hockey India for a long time.