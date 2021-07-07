More Sports Hockey Hockey Two-time Olympic hockey gold medallist Keshav Datt passes away Two-time Olympic gold medallist and hockey legend Keshav Datt passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 07 July, 2021 10:38 IST Keshav Chandra Datt was part of the team which won gold medals at the 1948 and 1952 Olympics. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 07 July, 2021 10:38 IST Two-time Olympic gold medallist and hockey legend Keshav Chandra Datt, 95, passed away due to age-related complications on Tuesday night. One of the finest half-backs on the turf, Datt played a crucial role in India continuing its hockey dominance after independence with Olympic gold medals in 1948 and 1952. He was the last surviving member of the team. Datt donated the 1948 medal to the National Defence Fund after the Indo-China War.Born on December 29, 1925 in Lahore, he moved to Calcutta in 1950 after a few years in Bombay after the partition. He went on to represent Mohun Bagan — the most famous Indian club of the time — in multiple sports.RELATED: 1952 Helsinki Olympics: A fifth hockey gold for IndiaWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her condolence message: "The world of hockey lost one of its true legends today. Saddened at the passing away of Keshav Datt. He was a double Olympic gold medal winner, 1948 and 1952. A champion of India and Bengal. Condolences to his family and friends," she wrote on Twitter. Keshav Chandra Dutt received Life Time Achievement Awards during presentation of "Khel Samman Awards", function at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on March 13, 2020. - RAJEEV BHATT Read more stories on Hockey. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :