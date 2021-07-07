Two-time Olympic hockey gold medallist Keshav Datt passes away

Two-time Olympic gold medallist and hockey legend Keshav Chandra Datt, 95, passed away due to age-related complications on Tuesday night.

One of the finest half-backs on the turf, Datt played a crucial role in India continuing its hockey dominance after independence with Olympic gold medals in 1948 and 1952. He was the last surviving member of the team.

Datt donated the 1948 medal to the National Defence Fund after the Indo-China War.

Born on December 29, 1925 in Lahore, he moved to Calcutta in 1950 after a few years in Bombay after the partition. He went on to represent Mohun Bagan — the most famous Indian club of the time — in multiple sports.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her condolence message: "The world of hockey lost one of its true legends today. Saddened at the passing away of Keshav Datt. He was a double Olympic gold medal winner, 1948 and 1952. A champion of India and Bengal. Condolences to his family and friends," she wrote on Twitter.