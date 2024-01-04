MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi reflect India’s commitment to excellence, says Dilip Tirkey

Eight countries, including hosts India will be vying for the top three spots at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here from January 13–19 to book berths for the Paris Olympics in July–August.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 17:19 IST , Ranchi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
 Dilip Tirkey speaks during a press conference in Chennai. (File Photo)
 Dilip Tirkey speaks during a press conference in Chennai. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

 Dilip Tirkey speaks during a press conference in Chennai. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI

The upcoming Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers is a “testament to India’s commitment” to the sport and its pursuit of excellence on the international stage, said the national federation’s president, Dilip Tirkey, on Thursday.

Eight countries, including hosts India will be vying for the top three spots at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here from January 13–19 to book berths for the Paris Olympics in July-August.

“The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi stand as a testament to India’s commitment to the sport and our relentless pursuit of excellence,” Tirkey said.

Hockey India (HI), on Thursday, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for hosting the upcoming tournament.

“We are immensely grateful for the support extended by the Jharkhand government. Together, we aim to deliver a memorable and successful tournament, promoting the spirit of hockey and fostering international camaraderie.”

The event is one of the three Olympic qualifiers happening globally, with the other two in Muscat, Oman (men’s) and Valencia, Spain (women’s and men’s).

The event was originally slated to be held in China, but HI requested the sport’s global body, FIH, shift it to India after the Chinese women’s team directly qualified for the Paris Games.

While the men’s team qualified for the Olympics by winning the Asian Games gold last year, the Savita Punia-led side missed out after losing to eventual champions China in the semi-final.

The Indian women’s team ended up winning the Asian Games bronze medal. The continental showpiece offered the Olympic quota place to only the gold medal winners.

India will begin its campaign against the USA on January 13 in Pool B. New Zealand and Italy are the other teams in the group.

Germany, Japan, Chile and the Czech Republic comprise Pool A.

The top two teams from each pool will make the semifinals. The gold, silver, and bronze medal winners will make the Olympics cut.

Related stories

Related Topics

Dilip Tirkey /

Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi reflect India’s commitment to excellence, says Dilip Tirkey
    PTI
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India beats South Africa by seven wickets to level series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Australia will look to be ruthless against India in T20I series, says Wareham
    PTI
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India beats South Africa inside two days to record shortest Test match with a result
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ravi Bishnoi keen to break limited-over specialist tag with success in Ranji Trophy
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi reflect India’s commitment to excellence, says Dilip Tirkey
    PTI
  2. FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Indian women’s team arrives in Ranchi for Paris berth
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian men’s hockey team to head to South Africa for upcoming Paris Olympics preparation
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Hockey5s World Cup: Simranjeet to lead India men; Rajni to captain women’s side
    PTI
  5. Jyoti Chhatri eyes spot in India’s squad for Olympic Qualifiers
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi reflect India’s commitment to excellence, says Dilip Tirkey
    PTI
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India beats South Africa by seven wickets to level series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Australia will look to be ruthless against India in T20I series, says Wareham
    PTI
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India beats South Africa inside two days to record shortest Test match with a result
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ravi Bishnoi keen to break limited-over specialist tag with success in Ranji Trophy
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment