Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India aims to seal semifinal berth with win against Chinese Taipei

Published : Jun 07, 2023 11:32 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

The Indian team began its campaign at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Kakamigahara in an exciting way as it won its opening two games while in the third match, it came back from behind to pull off a thrilling draw.

After registering a stellar 22-0 victory over Uzbekistan in its opening game, India picked up a comeback 2-1 win over Malaysia before fighting back against Korea to secure a 2-2 draw.

On Thursday, the India will lock horns with Chinese Taipei in a bid to confirm its semifinals berth. Notably, India is currently on top of the Pool A table having accumulated seven points from three games and a victory in its last group-stage game against Chinese Taipei will see them advancing to the last-four stage of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the crucial clash, Indian team captain Preeti said, “The tournament so far has been good for us as we are yet to lose a game. The matches against Malaysia and Korea were closely-fought, but it gave us a chance to prove our mettle as we bounced back in both games after conceding first.”

“We consistently keep our plans and objectives in focus, ensuring that we remain steadfast against any opposition we may encounter. Regardless of the challenges we face, we are committed to giving our best and staying dedicated to our strategies,” she added.

Going by its recent form, India shouldn’t face much trouble in defeating Chinese Taipei, who has so far won only one game out of three that it has played in the tournament and is placed fourth in Pool A with just three points in its kitty.

The Indian team will play against Chinese Taipei in its fourth and last Pool A game on June 8 at 12:30 PM IST.