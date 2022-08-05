Here are the top moments from the seventh day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India won a gold and a bronze and took its medal tally to 20 on Thursday.

Sreeshankar ushers in new dawn for Indian athletics

M. Sreeshankar in action during the Men’s Long Jump Final on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

M. Sreeshankar won the silver in the Men’s Long Jump with a best of 8.08m. He recorded a big jump on his fourth attempt but overstepped by 1 centimetre before leaping to a massive 8.08m to leapfrog to the second spot. Sreeshankar became only the second Indian male and the third Indian overall to win a medal in the High Jump at the Commonwealth Games. READ MORE

Sudhir lifts India to six golds

Silver medallist Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu of Nigeria (left), gold medallist Sudhir of India and bronze medallist Micky Yule of Scotland celebrate during the Men’s Para Powerlifting Heavyweight medal ceremony on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Sudhir won India’s sixth gold medal in the Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting event. He scored 134.5 points and led throughout the competition, setting a new Games record in the process. Sudhir lifted 208kg and 212kg successfully in his first two attempts before failing to clear 217kg in his final attempt. READ MORE

Sunshine Girls stun mighty Aussies

The Jamaican netball team celebrates after beating Australia and finishing top of Pool A on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Jamaican women’s netball team stunned top-ranked Australia 57-55 and and qualified for the semifinal by topping its pool. The Sunshine Girls came back from six goals down heading into the last quarter to script their first ever win over the Diamonds. Jhaniele Fowler led the way for Jamaica with 47 goals from 50 attempts.

What a throw, for Goodness!

Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu of Nigeria competes during the women’s F42-44/61-64 discus throw on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Para athlete Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu of Nigeria set a new World Record with a throw of 36.56m in the Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 final. She broke the World Record in her very first attempt with 34.84m, followed it up with a best of 36.56m and came close to eclipsing it with 36.31m and 36.38m in her third and fifth attempts, respectively.

Double delight for Indian hockey

Indian players gather around Harmanpreet Singh after he scored his side’s third goal against Wales on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A day after the Indian women’s hockey team booked its semifinal berth, the men followed suit with a clinical 4-1 win against Wales in their last group stage match to seal a last-four spot. Vice-captain Harmanpreet was the star again with three goals - two via penalty corner and one via penalty stroke - and took his goal tally for the tournament to nine. READ MORE

Hima tops her heat

Hima Das reacts as she crosses the finish line in her heat in the Women’s 200m event on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ace sprinter Hima Das finished first in her heat in 23.42s and qualified for the Women’s 200m semifinals. Hima left Rhoda Njobvu (23.85s) and Jacent Nyamahunge (24.07s) in her wake and finished eighth overall as Favour Ofili of Nigeria topped the standings with 22.71s. Elaine Thompson-Herah (22.80) and Gina Bass (22.87) finished second and third, respectively.

Indian boxers have a field day

Keddy Evans Agnes of Seychelles and Sagar in action during the Men’s Super Heavyweight quarterfinal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Sagar Ahlawat beat Keddy Evans Agnes in a 5-0 unanimous decision in the Men’s Super Heavyweight quarterfinal. Sagar pushed his opponent on the backfoot with a series of crosses, hooks and jabs. As many as four boxers - Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Rohit Tokas and Sagar - assured India of a medal after advancing to the semifinals of their respective weight categories on Thursday. READ MORE

Balraj brazens it out

Christopher Griffiths England (left) and Balraj Panesar of Canada are involved in an altercation during Men’s Hockey Pool B match on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Hockey saw a rare red card being dished out when Balraj Panesar of Canada was punished for grabbing Christopher Griffiths by the throat. The incident occured in the second quarter when England was comfortably 4-1 ahead. While Griffiths was awarded a yelllow card, England went on to thrash Canada 11-2 by adding seven goals in the second half.

Sunny day, breezy wins

South Africa and Sri Lanka players shake hands after their Women’s T20 cricket match on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In a Twenty20 match that lasted less than 24 overs, South Africa routed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets and 83 balls to spare. Put in to bat, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 46 in 17.1 overs before openers Anneke Bosch and Tazmin Brits overhauled the target in 6.1 overs. Later in the day, England chased down New Zealand’s 71 in 11.4 overs to cap off a short day of cricket.

Golden hat-trick for Laugher

Jack Laugher of England competes during the men’s 1m springboard diving final on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jack Laugher of England won his third consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the Men’s 1m Springboard event with a total of 447.05 points. The 27-year-old, who was England’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Games, won his first gold in Glasgow in 2014 before adding to it in 2018 in Gold Coast.