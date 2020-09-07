Home New Articles Jos Buttler to miss final T20 against Australia on Tuesday Jos Buttler left England’s bio-secure bubble on Sunday evening following the team’s six-wicket victory over arch-rival Australia in the second T20I. PTI 07 September, 2020 14:41 IST PTI 07 September, 2020 14:41 IST England’s wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler will miss the final T20 match against Australia on Tuesday to be with his family, the country’s cricket board announced on Monday.The 29-year-old, who hit a match-winning unbeaten 77 in the second T20, left England’s bio-secure bubble on Sunday evening following the team’s six-wicket victory over the arch-rival.“He will miss England’s final Vitality IT20 against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.ALSO READ| Ben Stokes may miss first half of IPL, Rajasthan Royals to 'wait' England leads the three-match T20 series 2-0.As a member of the Test team, Buttler spent two months in the bio-secure bubble for the red-ball series against West Indies and Pakistan before joining the white-ball team for Australia’s tour of England.“Buttler, subject to testing, will return to the bio-secure bubble on Thursday ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday,” the statement read.After the final T20 at the Ageas Bowl, the two teams will move to Manchester for the three-match ODI series, starting Friday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.