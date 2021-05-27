Champions League prize money grows as UEFA sales rises by eight percent

Champions League teams will get more prize money for the next three years from a near eight percent rise in total revenue to 3.5 billion euros from broadcast and sponsor sales tied to UEFA’s three club competitions.

Total revenue is set to rise by 250 million euros annually through 2024 compared to the 2018-21 period, the European Leagues group said Thursday in an online conference.

Champions League clubs will get a small increase while 235 million euros in prize money will be allocated to the Europa Conference League, a third-tier competition that launches next season.

The 32 Champions League clubs will share just over 2 billion euros, compared to 1.95 billion each season from 2018-21. Small deductions are made from each club to help pay back broadcasters for disruption during the coronavirus pandemic last season.

Each Champions League club will get a basic fee of 15.64 million euros, compared to 15.25 million euros in each of the past three seasons.

They get more from match results, advancing through each knockout round, a share of broadcast rights and as a reward for historical titles and success. The highest-earning club could get about 130 million euros.

The Europa League was worth 560 million euros this season when there were 48 teams in the group stage.

From next season, the Europa League will pay out 465 million euros with 32 teams in the group stage. It is worth a combined 700 million euros with the 32-team Europa Conference League.