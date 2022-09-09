Marquinhos shines as Arsenal beats Zurich in Europa League

Marquinhos kicked off his Arsenal career in style as he scored one goal and set up another in his team’s 2-1 win at FC Zurich in their Europa League Group A opener on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Brazilian, who joined from Sao Paulo in the close season, opened the scoring and set up Eddie Nketiah for the winner after Mirling Kryeziu’s equaliser with a penalty.

In the group’s other match, PSV Eindhoven got off to a mediocre start as they were held 1-1 at home by Bodo/Glimt while AS Roma, who won the Europa Conference League last season, slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Ludogorets in Group C.

Jose Mourinho’s side had levelled in the 86th minute through substitute Eldor Shomurodov, only for Brazilian Nonato to add a second for the hosts two minutes later.

Real Betis claimed a 2-0 win at HJK Helsinki with a Willian Jose double in the group’s other match.

Elsewhere, the Nice v Cologne Europa Conference League match kick-off was delayed by almost an hour after crowd trouble erupted at the Allianz Arena.

There was a minute’s silence before the second half of Arsenal’s game against Zurich in Switzerland as the stadium screen showed a picture of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who died earlier on Thursday.

A reshuffled Gunners side took an early lead when Nketiah sent the ball across for Marquinhos, who fired into the top corner at the end of a swift counter attack after 16 minutes.

The Londoners continued to dominate but the hosts weathered the storm and levelled on the stroke of halftime, Kryeziu coolly converting a penalty after Nketiah brought down Fidan Aliti.

Nketiah made up for his mistake in the 62nd minute by heading home from Marquinhos’s cross to give the Premier League leaders a deserved three points.