The senior Indian men’s team will be in action at the Asian Kabaddi Championship slated to be held in Busan, Republic of Korea, from June 27 to June 30.

Chinese Taipei and Iran will play in the tournament opener followed by India’s first game of the continental championship against Korea.

The four-day event marks the return of the Asian championship after a gap of six years. The previous iteration was held in Gorgan, Iran, in 2017 when India came out as eventual champions beating Pakistan 32-26 in the final.

The 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship will be conducted in a single-legged round-robin format and the top two teams after the league phase will meet in the final on July 30.

India has been the most successful men’s team in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, winning seven titles in eight editions. Iran won in the 2003 edition held in Kangar, Malaysia.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?

Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

TEAMS TO PARTICIPATE IN ASIAN KABADDI CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

India

Korea

Iran

Chinese Taipei

Hong Kong

Japan

Indian kabaddi Team: Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Sachin, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin Rawal, Nitesh Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pawan Sehrawat Stand-by players: Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde Coaches: Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar Manager: Bhaskaran Edachery

FULL SCHEDULE June 27, Tuesday - Chinese Taipei vs Iran - 6:30 AM June 27, Tuesday - India vs Korea - 10:30 AM June 27, Tuesday - Japan vs Hong Kong - 11:30 AM June 27, Tuesday - India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:30 AM June 28, Wednesday - Hong Kong vs Iran - 6:30 AM June 28, Wednesday - Korea vs Japan - 7:30 AM June 28, Wednesday - Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong - 10:30 AM June 28, Wednesday - India vs Japan - 11:30 AM June 28, Wednesday - Korea vs Iran - 12:30 AM June 29, Thursday - Chinese Taipei vs Japan - 6:30 AM June 29, Thursday - Korea vs Hong Kong - 7:30 AM June 29, Thursday - India vs Iran - 10:30 AM June 29, Thursday - Chinese Taipei vs Korea - 11:30 AM June 30, Friday - Japan vs Iran - 6:30 AM June 30, Friday - India vs Hong Kong - 7:30 AM June 30, Friday - Final - 10:30 AM