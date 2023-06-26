The senior Indian men’s team will be in action at the Asian Kabaddi Championship slated to be held in Busan, Republic of Korea, from June 27 to June 30.
Chinese Taipei and Iran will play in the tournament opener followed by India’s first game of the continental championship against Korea.
The four-day event marks the return of the Asian championship after a gap of six years. The previous iteration was held in Gorgan, Iran, in 2017 when India came out as eventual champions beating Pakistan 32-26 in the final.
The 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship will be conducted in a single-legged round-robin format and the top two teams after the league phase will meet in the final on July 30.
India has been the most successful men’s team in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, winning seven titles in eight editions. Iran won in the 2003 edition held in Kangar, Malaysia.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?
Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.
TEAMS TO PARTICIPATE IN ASIAN KABADDI CHAMPIONSHIP 2023
- India
- Korea
- Iran
- Chinese Taipei
- Hong Kong
- Japan
Indian kabaddi Team:
Stand-by players:
Coaches:
Manager:
FULL SCHEDULE
Latest on Sportstar
- ODI World Cup 2023: Eden Gardens likely to host semifinals
- Asian Kabaddi Championship: Squad, fixtures & live streaming info - all you need to know
- Logan Van Beek hits 30 runs, picks two wickets in Super Over win for Netherlands vs West Indies
- Basketball Federation of India election to be held on July 5
- ICC launches CWC Trophy Tour ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup in India
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE