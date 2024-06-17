MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham guides England to narrow 1-0 victory against Serbia

Bellingham scored the winner in the 13th minute with a powerful header right in front of the goal, after meeting a Bukayo Saka cross.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 02:24 IST , Gelsenkirchen, Germany - 4 MINS READ

AFP
Bellingham was in a class of his own in Gelsenkirchen as the Real Madrid midfielder’s header on 13 minutes capped a fine individual display.
Bellingham was in a class of his own in Gelsenkirchen as the Real Madrid midfielder’s header on 13 minutes capped a fine individual display. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bellingham was in a class of his own in Gelsenkirchen as the Real Madrid midfielder’s header on 13 minutes capped a fine individual display. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jude Bellingham got England’s Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start but a 1-0 victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen failed to dispel doubts over the Three Lions’ quest to become European champions for the first time.

Bellingham was in a class of his own in Gelsenkirchen as the Real Madrid midfielder’s header on 13 minutes capped a fine individual display.

But collectively, England failed to match the standards Germany and Spain showed in romping to victory in their opening matches.

AS IT HAPPENED | SERBIA VS ENGLAND HIGHLIGHTS, EURO 2024

Expectations on England ahead of a major tournament have rarely ever been higher but it had won just one of its previous five matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Iceland in its final warm-up match before jetting out to Germany.

Restored to full strength, it appeared all would be alright on the night for Gareth Southgate in a dominant start from the Euro 2020 finalist.

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic hailed Bellingham as a future Ballon d’Or winner on the eve of the game and he put on a show to justify his status as arguably the world’s best player on current form.

The 20-year-old played with the swagger of a newly-crowned Champions League winner as he had the Serbian midfield chasing shadows. Yet, Bellingham also showed his physical prowess to open the scoring.

He started the move before bursting into the box to meet Bukayo Saka’s deflected cross with a powerful header into the top corner.

England was dominant in the first 45 minutes without ever threatening to cut loose.

Kyle Walker had the best chance to double its lead before the break when he pulled an effort wide after a lung-bursting run into the Serbian box from right-back.

RELATED: Euro 2024: England’s Jude Bellingham sets record ahead of England vs Serbia match

Southgate’s one roll of the dice with his starting line-up was to play Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. That decision nearly backfired as it was an Alexander-Arnold error that gifted Serbia its only sight of goal in the first half.

Alexander-Arnold was dispossessed on the edge of the England box but the in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored 40 goals in 43 games for Saudi champions Al Hilal this season, fired wide.

The second period was a different story as England sat on its lead and was lucky not to be punished.

Southgate’s men came into the tournament with question marks over their defence due to the absence of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw’s lack of match practice.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi stepped into Maguire’s shoes, but had a moment to forget as was outpaced by Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Mladenovic failed to connect with the Juventus striker’s cross.

Mitrovic then saw an optimistic penalty claim waived away and Luka Jovic failed to take Dusan Tadic’s pass in his stride with another decent chance.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024: How has England started its European Championship campaign over the years?

Southgate turned to his bench to stem the tide with the introduction of Conor Gallagher and Jarrod Bowen. Bowen made an instant impact as from his cross Harry Kane’s header was brilliantly turned onto the bar by Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

That was Kane’s only significant impact in the opposition box on a frustrating night for the Bayern Munich striker. Indeed, Kane’s most telling touch came at the other end, moments later, to head away Veljko Birmancevic’s goalbound shot.

Jordan Pickford was also forced into his one and only save late from Vlahovic’s dipping drive.

But England held on to start with three points if not the statement of intent expected from pre-tournament favourite.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jude Bellingham /

England /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham guides England to narrow 1-0 victory against Serbia
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024: How has England started its European Championship campaign over the years?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serbia vs England Euro 2024 highlights in pictures, SRB 0-1 ENG: Photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serbia vs England, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham scores the winner; Major talking points from SRB v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serbia vs England Highlights, EURO 2024: SRB 0-1 ENG, Bellingham scores winner to secure three points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham guides England to narrow 1-0 victory against Serbia
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024 Group C points table: England on top after narrow win against Serbia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serbia vs England Euro 2024 highlights in pictures, SRB 0-1 ENG: Photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: England’s Jude Bellingham sets record ahead of England vs Serbia match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serbia vs England, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham scores the winner; Major talking points from SRB v ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham guides England to narrow 1-0 victory against Serbia
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024: How has England started its European Championship campaign over the years?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serbia vs England Euro 2024 highlights in pictures, SRB 0-1 ENG: Photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serbia vs England, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham scores the winner; Major talking points from SRB v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serbia vs England Highlights, EURO 2024: SRB 0-1 ENG, Bellingham scores winner to secure three points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment