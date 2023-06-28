Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Clinical India defeats Japan 62-18, registers third consecutive win

India registered its third consecutive win at the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship as the defending champion defeated Japan 62-18 in Busan on Wednesday.
Maintaining its domination in the tournament, India went on to take a 9-0 lead, with Pawan Sehrawat earning the first point for the reigning champion. Arjun Deshwal and Aslam Inamdar helped India extend the lead to 15-0.
India eventually took a 32-6 lead at half time, with Nitin Rawal pouncing on Japan’s no. seven to get a hold of his ankle to tackle him in his do-or-die raid.
AS IT HAPPENED: DAY 2, INDIA AT ASIAN KABADDI CHAMPIONSHIP 2023
In the second half too, India kept the pressure on Japan with Sachin Tanwar and Vishal chipping in with their contributions to India’s 62-18 win.
Opening its title defence, India defeated South Korea and Chinese Taipei Tuesday.
India will next play Iran on Thursday and Hong Kong on Friday, respectively.
Meanwhile, in its second match, Japan walked off with a 45-18 victory against the host South Korea.
Iran was on top of its game right from the word go and claimed a one-sided 60-31 win over Hong Kong in the first match of the day.
In the third match, Chinese Taipei registered its first win of the tournament convincingly over Hong Kong by a 117-12 margin.
In the last match of the day, Iran handed Korea a 72-17 loss to register its second win of the day and third of the tournament
Today’s match results:
