Most Asian Kabaddi Championship titles: India leads the winner’s list

India has been the most successful men’s team in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, winning seven titles in eight editions. Iran is the only other country that won the tournament in 2003 held in Kangar, Malaysia.

Heading into the 2023 edition of the continental championship in Busan, India will be the defending champion, having beaten Pakistan in 2017, when the tournament was held for the last time.

Here are the seven titles India has won since the inception of the Asian Kabbadi Championship in 1980:

1980 - Calcutta, India

India emerged as the champion in the inaugural edition, beating Bangladesh in the final.

1988 - Jaipur, India

With the championship returning after eight years, India and Bangladesh again met in the final, and the host bagged its second consecutive title.

2001 - Bangkok, Thailand

India completed a hat-trick of winning the Asian Championship title.

2002 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

India remained the most dominant side in the continent, beating Japan in the final to complete a quadruple. Iran won the bronze medal.

2003 - Kangar, Malaysia

Bringing an end to Indian domination over the tournament, Iran emerged as the new champion. Surprisingly, India could not even finish on the podium, with Malaysia and Sri Lanka winning the silver and bronze medals.

2005 - Tehran, Iran

India was back on top of the podium, claiming its fifth Asian title. This time, Pakistan was at the receiving end of an Indian onslaught in the final.

2017 - Gorgan, Iran

As the championship made a comeback after 12 years, India claimed its seventh title, again beating Pakistan in the final. Iran and South Korea settled for the joint third place.