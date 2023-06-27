MagazineBuy Print

Most Asian Kabaddi Championship titles: India leads the winner’s list

India is the most successful side at the Asian Kabaddi Championship, having won the title seven times.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 06:48 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: S. Rajaguru and the Kabaddi team which won the gold medal in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games pose with the national flag on October 15, 2014.
infoIcon

India has been the most successful men’s team in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, winning seven titles in eight editions. Iran is the only other country that won the tournament in 2003 held in Kangar, Malaysia.

Heading into the 2023 edition of the continental championship in Busan, India will be the defending champion, having beaten Pakistan in 2017, when the tournament was held for the last time.

Here are the seven titles India has won since the inception of the Asian Kabbadi Championship in 1980:

1980 - Calcutta, India

India emerged as the champion in the inaugural edition, beating Bangladesh in the final.

1988 - Jaipur, India

With the championship returning after eight years, India and Bangladesh again met in the final, and the host bagged its second consecutive title.

2001 - Bangkok, Thailand

India completed a hat-trick of winning the Asian Championship title.

2002 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

India remained the most dominant side in the continent, beating Japan in the final to complete a quadruple. Iran won the bronze medal.

2003 - Kangar, Malaysia

Bringing an end to Indian domination over the tournament, Iran emerged as the new champion. Surprisingly, India could not even finish on the podium, with Malaysia and Sri Lanka winning the silver and bronze medals.

2005 - Tehran, Iran

India was back on top of the podium, claiming its fifth Asian title. This time, Pakistan was at the receiving end of an Indian onslaught in the final.

2017 - Gorgan, Iran

As the championship made a comeback after 12 years, India claimed its seventh title, again beating Pakistan in the final. Iran and South Korea settled for the joint third place.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
