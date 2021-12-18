Haryana Steelers announces Vikash Kandola as captain

Haryana Steelers on Saturday announced star raider Vikash Kandola as its captain for the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which is set to begin on December 22 in Bengaluru.

स्टार रेडर विकाश ‘उड़न’ कंडोला सीजन 8 में हरियाणा स्टीलर्स का नेतृत्व करेंगे!



भाई कती #DhummaThaaDenge इस बार!



Star Raider Vikash ‘Udan’ Kandola to lead the Haryana Steelers in Season 8! #VivoProKabaddi #KaptaanKandola pic.twitter.com/TTlS77ZW0h — Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) December 18, 2021

Last season, Kandola was the highest point scorer for his team with 195 points and sixth highest overall in the league.

"I am honoured and humbled to be named the Captain of the Haryana Steelers. I have been with this team for the last three seasons and I have loved every minute with the side. I will certainly put in my 100 per cent in every match and also lead the team to the best of my abilities. We have got a great mix of experience and young talent and we will give our all throughout the tournament," said Kandola.

Steelers will face Patna Pirates in its opening match on December 23.