Asian Kabaddi Championships: India beats Chinese Taipei 53-19 after thrashing South Korea 76-13

India registered a comprehensive 76-13 victory over host South Korea in the opening match of the men’s Asian Kabaddi Championships on Tuesday.

India, the most successful side in the continental championship with seven titles, started its campaign in dominating fashion. It outsmarted South Korea, collecting nine consecutive points in the first half before the latter could earn its first point in the match.

Overall, Korea could accumulate only four points against India’s 40 by the end of the first half, as Aslam Inamdar kept the Korean raiders in check.

In the second half, South Korea showed signs of a fightback briefly before Mohit got away with his speedy raid as the Indians inched closer to 50 points.

India eventually took a massive 63-point lead, with Korea managing a meagre nine points in the second half.

Later, India thrashed Chinese Taipei 53-19. The Taipei team had come second at the Bangabandhu Cup in March 2023.

India will next face Japan on June 28. The Asian Kabaddi Championships are being held after a gap of seven years and India go into the tourney as the defending champions after beating Pakistan to the title in 2017.