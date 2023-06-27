MagazineBuy Print

Asian Kabaddi Championships: India beats Chinese Taipei 53-19 after thrashing South Korea 76-13

After smashing South Korea 76-13, defending champion India beat Chinese Taipei 53-19.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 11:46 IST , Busan - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Anup Kumar of India captures Meisam Abbasi of Iran as he tries to raid for points during the Men’s Kabaddi final at Nansha Gymnasium during day fourteen of the 16th Asian Games on November 26, 2010 in Guangzhou, China.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Anup Kumar of India captures Meisam Abbasi of Iran as he tries to raid for points during the Men’s Kabaddi final at Nansha Gymnasium during day fourteen of the 16th Asian Games on November 26, 2010 in Guangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Anup Kumar of India captures Meisam Abbasi of Iran as he tries to raid for points during the Men’s Kabaddi final at Nansha Gymnasium during day fourteen of the 16th Asian Games on November 26, 2010 in Guangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

India registered a comprehensive 76-13 victory over host South Korea in the opening match of the men’s Asian Kabaddi Championships on Tuesday. 

India, the most successful side in the continental championship with seven titles, started its campaign in dominating fashion. It outsmarted South Korea, collecting nine consecutive points in the first half before the latter could earn its first point in the match.

Overall, Korea could accumulate only four points against India’s 40 by the end of the first half, as Aslam Inamdar kept the Korean raiders in check.

HIGHLIGHTS | India’s flying start at Asian Kabaddi Championships

In the second half, South Korea showed signs of a fightback briefly before Mohit got away with his speedy raid as the Indians inched closer to 50 points.

India eventually took a massive 63-point lead, with Korea managing a meagre nine points in the second half. 

Later, India thrashed Chinese Taipei 53-19. The Taipei team had come second at the Bangabandhu Cup in March 2023.

India will next face Japan on June 28. The Asian Kabaddi Championships are being held after a gap of seven years and India go into the tourney as the defending champions after beating Pakistan to the title in 2017.

India Remaining matches
June 28: India vs Japan 11:30am
June 29: India vs Iran 10:30am
June 30: India vs Hong Kong 7:30am, Final 10:30am

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
