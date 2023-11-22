Pro Kabaddi League: Maninder Singh named Bengal Warriors captain

Ace raider Maninder Singh will captain former champion Bengal Warriors in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), starting in Ahmedabad on December 2.

Maninder, who has been with Warriors since 2017, led the team to its maiden PKL title in 2019. Ahead of the 10 th season, Warriors, which has a new owner in Capri Sports, reacquired Maninder for ₹ 2.12 crore.

The 33-year-old Maninder has been one of the most impressive players for Warriors. In the previous edition, he became the second most prolific raider in the history of the PKL as he went past the 1000-point mark in Warriors’ opening match against the Haryana Steelers.

“I couldn’t have been happier that Bengal Warriors have got me back in the set-up. I am honoured to be back with this team and being named as the captain as well. This is a big responsibility, one which I intend to fulfil with all my might. This is a special season and I cannot wait to be back on the mat and in front our fans. This year we have new owners and management in Capri Sports, and they have been very supportive from the start,” said Maninder Singh.

Maninder is one of the best raiders PKL has seen, and he is a delight to work with. He has been a key player for Bengal Warriors in the past, and he will surely play a critical role this year as well, both as a captain and as a raider as we aspire to lift the trophy for the 2nd time. The younger players can learn a lot from him and his experience will surely help the team during the course of the tournament,” said coach K. Baskaran.

“Maninder Singh is one of the strongest Kabaddi players in the country, and we could not be happier about the fact that he will be the captain of the Bengal Warriors. His leadership qualities are unapparelled and we are confident that he will lead by example,” said Apurv Gupta, Senior Vice-President, Contact Sports.

The Bengal Warriors will open its campaign for the 10th season of the PKL against the Bengaluru Bulls on December 4 in Ahmedabad at The Arena by TransStadia.