PKL Auction 2023: Poland raider Piotr Pamulak joins Bengaluru Bulls

Pamulak is one of Poland's brightest raiding prospects and has represented the team in tournaments like Kabaddi World Cup in 2016 and the Bangabandhu Cup in Bangladesh in 2021.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 14:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Piotr Pamulak (bottom row middle) has been snapped up by Bengaluru Bulls in the 2023 Pro Kabaddi League auction.
Piotr Pamulak (bottom row middle) has been snapped up by Bengaluru Bulls in the 2023 Pro Kabaddi League auction. | Photo Credit: Kabaddi Poland
Piotr Pamulak (bottom row middle) has been snapped up by Bengaluru Bulls in the 2023 Pro Kabaddi League auction. | Photo Credit: Kabaddi Poland

Piotr Pamulak became the second Polish player to feature in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) after being picked up by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs. 13 Lakh in the 2023 player auction in Mumbai on Tuesday.

LIVE BLOG: PKL auction LIVE updates

The 28-year-old will follow the footsteps of his national team captain Michal Spiczko who was picked by the Bulls in 2015.

Pamulak is one of Poland’s brightest raiding prospects and has represented the team in tournaments like Kabaddi World Cup in 2016 and the Bangabandhu Cup in Bangladesh in 2021, where he was adjudged the Most Valuable Player.

His arrival on Indian shores comes at a time when interest for kabaddi on European soil is seeing a steady increase.

Pamulak actively participates in the British Kabaddi League and dabbles in beach kabaddi with the national side. Like many other Polish kabaddi players, Pamulak also plays American football.

