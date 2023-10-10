MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023 Auction: Top unsold players - from Deepak Niwas Hooda to Vishal Bharadwaj

Here is the list of the top unsold players on day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 auction:

Published : Oct 10, 2023 09:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Deepak Niwas Hooda | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Deepak Niwas Hooda | Photo Credit: PKL

Day one of the player auction for the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) in Mumbai saw some record bids being placed and the league’s top players earn big bucks.

However, there were also a number of top players who surprisingly went unsold. Here is the list of the top unsold players on day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 auction:

1. DEEPAK NIWAS HOODA

2. SANDEEP NARWAL

3. VISHAL BHARADWAJ

NOTE: These players could still find a team on day 2 of the auction. Follow live action from the 2023 Pro Kabaddi auction on Sportstar

Related Topics

Deepak Niwas Hooda /

PKL 2023

