PKL 2023 Auction: Top unsold players - from Deepak Niwas Hooda to Vishal Bharadwaj

Day one of the player auction for the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) in Mumbai saw some record bids being placed and the league’s top players earn big bucks.
However, there were also a number of top players who surprisingly went unsold. Here is the list of the top unsold players on day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 auction:
1. DEEPAK NIWAS HOODA
2. SANDEEP NARWAL
3. VISHAL BHARADWAJ
NOTE: These players could still find a team on day 2 of the auction. Follow live action from the 2023 Pro Kabaddi auction on Sportstar
