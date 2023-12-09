MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Updates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Saurabh’s Bulls faces Mohit’s Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans up next

PKL 10: Catch the live score, updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Updated : Dec 09, 2023 18:56 IST

Team Sportstar
Bengaluru Bulls takes on Haryana Steelers in the first match of December 9.
Bengaluru Bulls takes on Haryana Steelers in the first match of December 9.
lightbox-info

Bengaluru Bulls takes on Haryana Steelers in the first match of December 9.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverageof the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 8 where UP Yoddhas will take on Telugu Titans after Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Scoreline:

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers (M1)

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans (M2)

  • December 09, 2023 18:32
    Pro Kabaddi League: when, where to watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans PKL 2023 matches?

    PKL 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans: H2H records, when, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League match?

    PKL 10: All you need to know before the Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 9.

  • December 09, 2023 18:30
    Who is the most successful player in PKL history?

    Who is the most successful player in PKL history?

    In all nine PKL seasons, there are a few players have got their hands on the trophy multiple times. Here is a list of most successful players in the PKL history.

  • December 09, 2023 18:30
    Pro Kabaddi League: Teams yet to win the championship trophy

    Pro Kabaddi League: Teams yet to win the championship trophy

    While some franchises have etched their names in the annals of kabaddi history by lifting the coveted PKL trophy, others are still striving for their maiden championship triumph.

  • December 09, 2023 18:30
    Which is the most successful team in PKL history?

    Which is the most successful team in PKL history?

    Patna Pirates is the most successful team in the PKL history - winning three out of nine times and that too in three seasons back-to-back, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers, who has won it twice.

  • December 09, 2023 18:30
    Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10

    Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • December 09, 2023 18:30
    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 10

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 10

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 10th edition of PKL.

  • December 09, 2023 18:30
    Top players - Bengaluru vs Haryana

    Bengaluru Bulls - With 23 raid points in 3 matches, Bharat leads the raiding department of Bulls. He scored 12 raid points in his last match. 

    The defence will be led by Aman who has pocketed 8 tackle points in 3 games in PKL 10. 

    Sachin Narwal is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 3 points so far.


    Haryana Steelers - Vinay has been the top raider for Steelers in Season 10. He has notched up 5 raid points in 1 match. 

    Mohit Nandal leads the defence for Haryana having scored 4 tackle points in 1 match. 

    Ashish is the best all-rounder in the team with 3 points in 1 match.

  • December 09, 2023 18:29
    Last match - Bengaluru vs Haryana

    The last Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers match saw the former come out on top with a 36-33 victory in Season 9.

  • December 09, 2023 18:29
    Head-to-head record

    In a total of 8 matches, Bengaluru Bulls has won five, while the Haryana Steelers has won three of them.

    Played - 8

    Bengaluru Bulls - 5 | Haryana Steelers - 3 | Tie -

  • December 09, 2023 18:29
    Squads - Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

    Bengaluru Bulls - Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar


    Haryana Steelers - K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit

  • December 09, 2023 18:29
    Live Streaming info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • December 09, 2023 18:29
    December 9 schedule

    Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers - 8 PM, IST

    Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans - 9 PM, IST

  • December 09, 2023 18:29
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 8 where Bengaluru bulls takes on Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas faces Telugu Titans at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

