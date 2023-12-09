Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Updates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Saurabh’s Bulls faces Mohit’s Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans up next

- December 09, 2023 18:32Pro Kabaddi League: when, where to watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans PKL 2023 matches?
- December 09, 2023 18:30Top players - Bengaluru vs Haryana
Bengaluru Bulls - With 23 raid points in 3 matches, Bharat leads the raiding department of Bulls. He scored 12 raid points in his last match.
The defence will be led by Aman who has pocketed 8 tackle points in 3 games in PKL 10.
Sachin Narwal is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 3 points so far.
Haryana Steelers - Vinay has been the top raider for Steelers in Season 10. He has notched up 5 raid points in 1 match.
Mohit Nandal leads the defence for Haryana having scored 4 tackle points in 1 match.
Ashish is the best all-rounder in the team with 3 points in 1 match.
- December 09, 2023 18:29Last match - Bengaluru vs Haryana
The last Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers match saw the former come out on top with a 36-33 victory in Season 9.
- December 09, 2023 18:29Head-to-head record
In a total of 8 matches, Bengaluru Bulls has won five, while the Haryana Steelers has won three of them.
Played - 8
Bengaluru Bulls - 5 | Haryana Steelers - 3 | Tie -
- December 09, 2023 18:29Squads - Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers
Bengaluru Bulls - Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar
Haryana Steelers - K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit
- December 09, 2023 18:29Live Streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 09, 2023 18:29December 9 schedule
Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers - 8 PM, IST
Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans - 9 PM, IST
- December 09, 2023 18:29Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 8 where Bengaluru bulls takes on Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas faces Telugu Titans at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
