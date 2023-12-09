Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Updates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Saurabh’s Bulls faces Mohit’s Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans up next

December 09, 2023 18:30

Top players - Bengaluru vs Haryana

Bengaluru Bulls - With 23 raid points in 3 matches, Bharat leads the raiding department of Bulls. He scored 12 raid points in his last match.

The defence will be led by Aman who has pocketed 8 tackle points in 3 games in PKL 10.

Sachin Narwal is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 3 points so far.

Haryana Steelers - Vinay has been the top raider for Steelers in Season 10. He has notched up 5 raid points in 1 match.

Mohit Nandal leads the defence for Haryana having scored 4 tackle points in 1 match.

Ashish is the best all-rounder in the team with 3 points in 1 match.