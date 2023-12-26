PKL 2023: No pain no gain, says Dabang Delhi’s ‘Naveen Express’ as he leads team to win despite finger dislocation

Dabang Delhi KC roared back to life in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, riding on the blistering raids of its talismanic captain, Naveen Kumar, to defeat Bengal Warriors 38-29. The victory not only revived its campaign but also saw Naveen etch his name in the PKL record books at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

The PKL 8 champions started the Chennai leg of PKL 10 in shaky territory, hovering near the bottom of the table with two wins and three losses. But with Naveen back on the mat, the tides turned dramatically.

Nicknamed “Naveen Express” for his electrifying speed, the 23-year-old had been sidelined since December 11 with dislocated fingers on his left hand. However, Naveen, who hails from Sultanpur, Haryana, showed no signs of rust upon his return.

He accumulated a staggering 11 raid points in 21 attempts, all while meticulously avoiding any pressure on his injured hand, a testament to not just his physical prowess but also his mental fortitude.

“The day I got my fingers dislocated, I started practising against the advice of the coach. I wanted to know how to keep the injured hand away,” Naveen revealed after the game.

With Naveen holding one end up, the Delhi side rose to help him in unison. High-fives from teammates Ashish and Yogesh, coupled with Mohit’s four crucial points, fueled the team’s defensive unit to stand tall against the Bengal raiders led by the formidable Maninder Singh. Delhi’s defence kept Maninder on the bench for over 10 minutes and racked up 17 tackle points throughout the match.

The turning point came early on, with Dabang Delhi inflicting two all-outs on Bengal Warriors before halftime, establishing a comfortable nine-point lead. Naveen’s return proved to be the deciding factor, his consistent raid points propelled his team towards victory.

Coach Rambir Singh Khokhar showered praise on Naveen, calling him one of the top three raiders in the world and awarding him the highest marks for his performance. “Naveen playing today gave them confidence and they supported him well,” Khokhar remarked, highlighting the synergy between Naveen’s individual brilliance and the team’s overall performance.

Naveen’s exceptional performance went beyond the final score; it marked a historic milestone. With his 11 raid points, he reached the coveted 1000-raid-point mark in PKL history, becoming the fastest player to achieve this feat.

“I had no idea about this,” confessed a surprised Naveen after the match. “I was only focused on winning the match and keeping my injured fingers away.” He expressed his gratitude for the sport and his coach, crediting their support for his success.

Neveen, who became the first player to player born in this century to play in the league and one of the youngest to do so, when he made his debut in PKL 6, has come a long way from a young exciting raider to a mature captain.

Naveen Kumar warned teammate Vishal Bharadwaj to pay heed to the umpire’s call during a team review in Dabang Delhi’s Pro Kabaddi League match against Bengal Warriors. | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan/ Sportstar

How he handed his overenthusiastic teammate Vishal Bhardwaj when he was having a go at Bengal’s Shrikant Yadhav showed his leadership quality. “A brilliant raider doesn’t need to be a good captain, but Naveen is both. He’s leading the young squad with example and love,” Khokhar said.

The victory over Bengal Warriors marked a pivotal moment for Dabang Delhi KC. Naveen’s return not only reignited the team’s winning spirit but also showcased its depth and resilience.