Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Here is Jaipur Pink Panthers' full squad for season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL). Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 22:01 IST The Jaipur Pink Panthers used the FBM to retain Deepak Niwas Hooda. - PKL MEDIA Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 22:01 IST Jaipur Pink Panthers held on to its captain Deepak Niwas Hooda by exercising its Final Bid Match option as it heads into season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League.The former champion attracted eyeballs aplenty on Tuesday as it roped in Arjun Deshwal for a massive Rs. 96 lakh. He spent the last two seasons at U Mumba and played three games in season 6. However, he came to the fore last season when he played 19 matches for the side and racked up 106 points. He has a career total of 110 points and scored a stunning 15 points in a single game last camapign. The Jaipur Pink Panthers also roped in wily defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull and the veteran Dharmaraj Cheralathan. Here's what the Jaipur Pink Panthers squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.NamePositionPriceArjun DeshwalRaiderRs. 96LDeepak Niwas HoodaAll-RounderRs. 55LSandeep Kumar DhullDefenderRs. 45LNaveenRaiderRs. 22LDharmaraj CheralathanDefenderRs. 20LAmit HoodaDefenderRetainedAmir Hossein MohammadmalekiRaiderRs. 10LMohammad Amin NosratiRaiderRs. 11LAmitDefenderRs. 10LShaul KumarDefenderRs. 10LAmit NagarRaiderRs. 10LAshokRaiderRs. 10LVishalDefenderRetainedNitin RawalAll-RounderRetainedSachin NarwalAll-RounderRetainedPavan TRDefenderRetainedSushil GuliaRaiderRetainedElavarasan ADefenderRetained