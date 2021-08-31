Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Jaipur Pink Panthers held on to its captain Deepak Niwas Hooda by exercising its Final Bid Match option as it heads into season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The former champion attracted eyeballs aplenty on Tuesday as it roped in Arjun Deshwal for a massive Rs. 96 lakh. He spent the last two seasons at U Mumba and played three games in season 6. However, he came to the fore last season when he played 19 matches for the side and racked up 106 points. He has a career total of 110 points and scored a stunning 15 points in a single game last camapign.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers also roped in wily defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull and the veteran Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Here's what the Jaipur Pink Panthers squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.