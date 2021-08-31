Kabaddi

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Here is Jaipur Pink Panthers' full squad for season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL).

31 August, 2021 22:01 IST
Deepak Hooda

The Jaipur Pink Panthers used the FBM to retain Deepak Niwas Hooda.   -  PKL MEDIA

Jaipur Pink Panthers held on to its captain Deepak Niwas Hooda by exercising its Final Bid Match option as it heads into season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The former champion attracted eyeballs aplenty on Tuesday as it roped in Arjun Deshwal for a massive Rs. 96 lakh. He spent the last two seasons at U Mumba and played three games in season 6. However, he came to the fore last season when he played 19 matches for the side and racked up 106 points. He has a career total of 110 points and scored a stunning 15 points in a single game last camapign.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers also roped in wily defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull and the veteran Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Here's what the Jaipur Pink Panthers squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.

NamePositionPrice
Arjun DeshwalRaiderRs. 96L
Deepak Niwas HoodaAll-RounderRs. 55L
Sandeep Kumar DhullDefenderRs. 45L
NaveenRaiderRs. 22L
Dharmaraj CheralathanDefenderRs. 20L
Amit HoodaDefenderRetained
Amir Hossein MohammadmalekiRaiderRs. 10L
Mohammad Amin NosratiRaiderRs. 11L
AmitDefenderRs. 10L
Shaul KumarDefenderRs. 10L
Amit NagarRaiderRs. 10L
AshokRaiderRs. 10L
VishalDefenderRetained
Nitin RawalAll-RounderRetained
Sachin NarwalAll-RounderRetained
Pavan TRDefenderRetained
Sushil GuliaRaiderRetained
Elavarasan ADefenderRetained

