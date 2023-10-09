PKL Auction 2023, Day 1: Top 5 buys from Category A and B of Pro Kabaddi League; Pawan, Shadloui become most expensive players

India captain Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive buy in Pro Kabaddi League history after Telugu Titans spent 2.61 crore rupees to acquire his services.

Iranian Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh had earlier become the most expensive player after Puneri Paltan paid 2.35 crores for the mercurial Iranian all-rounder. The 23-year-old becomes the most expensive foreign player in the league’s history.

PKL auction Day 1 highlights

Maninder Singh returned to Bengal Warriors for 2.22 crores after the franchise exercised its Final Bid Match option to match Telugu Titans bid.

Shadloui’s Iranian teammate Fazel Atrachali, who held the record of the most expensive foreigner before today, was signed by Gujarat Giants for 1.6 crore rupees.

Siddharth Desai also joined the 1-crore club with Haryana Steelers spending big on the former Telugu Titans raider.