PKL Auction 2023, Day 1: Top 5 buys from Category A and B of Pro Kabaddi League; Pawan, Shadloui become most expensive players

Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat and Iranian Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh headlined day one of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction being held in Mumbai.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 23:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive buy in Pro Kabaddi League history in the 2023 auction.
India captain Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive buy in Pro Kabaddi League history in the 2023 auction. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
India captain Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive buy in Pro Kabaddi League history in the 2023 auction. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India captain Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive buy in Pro Kabaddi League history after Telugu Titans spent 2.61 crore rupees to acquire his services.

Iranian Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh had earlier become the most expensive player after Puneri Paltan paid 2.35 crores for the mercurial Iranian all-rounder. The 23-year-old becomes the most expensive foreign player in the league’s history.

PKL auction Day 1 highlights

Maninder Singh returned to Bengal Warriors for 2.22 crores after the franchise exercised its Final Bid Match option to match Telugu Titans bid.

Shadloui’s Iranian teammate Fazel Atrachali, who held the record of the most expensive foreigner before today, was signed by Gujarat Giants for 1.6 crore rupees.

Siddharth Desai also joined the 1-crore club with Haryana Steelers spending big on the former Telugu Titans raider.

PKL Auction 2023 Day 1: Top 5 buys
Pawan Sehrawat - Telugu Titans - 2.61 cr
Mohammadreza Shadloui - Puneri Paltan - 2.35 cr
Maninder Singh - Bengal Warriors - 2.12 cr
Fazel Atrachali - Gujarat Giants - 1.60 cr
Siddharth Desai - Haryana Steelers - 1 cr

