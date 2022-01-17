Pro Kabaddi: Pardeep, Surender star in U.P. Yoddha's 50-40 win over Puneri Paltan; Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 28-27 in a thriller

While U.P. Yoddha got the better of Puneri Paltan in a high scoring game, Bengal Warriors broke Telugu Titans' hearts in an exciting match of the Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Monday.

In the first match of the evening, Surender Gill was the star for U.P. Yoddha as they thrashed Puneri Paltan 50-40 in a high- scoring fixture. Raiders Surender Gill (21 points) and Pardeep Narwal (10 points) scored Super 10s for Yoddha in an intense kabaddi match with way too many defensive errors.

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat had Super 10s for coach Anup Kumar’s Pune side, but they did not get any help from a stuttering defence that conceded far too many points.

In the second match of the evening, defending champions Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 28-27 in a thriller. The low-scoring affair saw both teams exchanging leads with defences on top. Bengal captain Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 but it was the Warriors' defenders who showed the mental composure to clinch a last-minute victory.

Telugu Titans will be left wondering what they need to secure a win in Season 8. Their raider Rajnish once again clinched a Super 10 (11 points) but an ALL OUT in the dying minutes cost them dearly.