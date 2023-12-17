PKL 2023, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas: When, where to watch, H2H records

Patna Pirrates will face Jaipur Pink Panthers on the third day of the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

In the second match, U Mumba will face Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record

In their 18 meetings in the Pro Kabaddi League, Patna Pirates holds the edge, winning 10 games. Eight games have been won by Jaipur.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record

U Mumba has dominated Tamil Thalaivas so far. Mumba has won six out of nine fixtures, while one game ended in a tie.

