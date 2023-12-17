MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches on December 17.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 16:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Patna Pirates in action against Bengal Warriors earlier this season.
Patna Pirates in action against Bengal Warriors earlier this season. | Photo Credit: PKL
Patna Pirates in action against Bengal Warriors earlier this season. | Photo Credit: PKL

Patna Pirrates will face Jaipur Pink Panthers on the third day of the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

In the second match, U Mumba will face Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record

In their 18 meetings in the Pro Kabaddi League, Patna Pirates holds the edge, winning 10 games. Eight games have been won by Jaipur.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record

U Mumba has dominated Tamil Thalaivas so far. Mumba has won six out of nine fixtures, while one game ended in a tie.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details
When will the Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 10 match start?
The Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Sunday, December 17.
When will the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 10 match start?
The U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Sunday, December 17.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

