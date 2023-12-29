PKL 2023, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records

Telugu Titans will face U Mumba on the second day of the Noida leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Friday.

In the second match, home team, UP Yoddhas will meet Dabang Delhi at the same venue - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba head-to-head record

In a total of 16 matches, Telugu Titans has won 5 whereas Haryana Steelers has come out victorious on 9 occasions. Two encounter ended in a tie.

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record

In 9 matches between the two teams, UP Yoddhas have won 6 whereas Dabang Delhi has come out victorious on 3 occasions.

