PKL 2023, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 30.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 22:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Siddharth Sirish Desai of U Mumba jums to escape from Dabang Delhi players during the Pro-Kabaddi League match at the Port Indoor stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday December 11, 2018.
FILE PHOTO: Siddharth Sirish Desai of U Mumba jums to escape from Dabang Delhi players during the Pro-Kabaddi League match at the Port Indoor stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday December 11, 2018. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / K.R. Deepak
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Siddharth Sirish Desai of U Mumba jums to escape from Dabang Delhi players during the Pro-Kabaddi League match at the Port Indoor stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday December 11, 2018. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / K.R. Deepak

Telugu Titans will face U Mumba on the second day of the Noida leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Friday.

In the second match, home team, UP Yoddhas will meet Dabang Delhi at the same venue - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba head-to-head record

In a total of 16 matches, Telugu Titans has won 5 whereas Haryana Steelers has come out victorious on 9 occasions. Two encounter ended in a tie.

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record

In 9 matches between the two teams, UP Yoddhas have won 6 whereas Dabang Delhi has come out victorious on 3 occasions.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details

When will the Telugu Titans vs U Mumba PKL 10 match start?
The Telugu Titans vs U Mumba PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 30.
When will the UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi PKL 10 match start?
The UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 30.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

