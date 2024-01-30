PKL 10 Live Score, Puneri 5-1 Telugu: Pawan Sehrawat tackled in first raid; Pro Kabaddi League updates

Key Updates
- January 30, 2024 20:1113-4
Akash Shinde escapes the anklehold of Pawan Sehrawat as the lead continues to get bigger for Puneri Paltan.
- January 30, 2024 20:1012-4
Another point for Pawan Sehrawat who cut loose the hold of Sanket Sawant in the raid this time.
- January 30, 2024 20:0912-3
Mohit Goyat picks Omkar R. More in the raid.
- January 30, 2024 20:0911-3
First touchpoint for Pawan Sehrawat, who gets the better of Gaurav Khatri in the riad.
- January 30, 2024 20:0811-2
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar tackles the last man active for Telugu Titans, Pawan Sehrawt after allowing him a bonus. Telugu Titans has been all-out!
- January 30, 2024 20:078-1
Akash Shinde dives and goes past the chain of Ankit and Ajit Pawar. Telugu reduced to one man.
- January 30, 2024 20:066-1
Sanjeet S goes into the do-or-die raid and has been tackled by Aslam who goes for the raider’s ankles and gets enough support from Sanket Sawant.
- January 30, 2024 20:055-1
Mohit Goyat dives and gets a touch on Omkar More in the do-or-die raid.
- January 30, 2024 20:044-1
Abinesh Nadarajan takes Ratag G down this time.
- January 30, 2024 20:033-1
Finally, a point for Telugu Titans. Ratan G gets a tag on Puneri skipper Aslam Mustafa Inamdar.
- January 30, 2024 20:023-0
Aslam Inamdar goes into the raid and comes back with a tag on Hamid Nader.
- January 30, 2024 20:022-0
Abhinesh Nadarajan blocks and takes down Pawan Sehrawat to get rid of the dangerman in his very first raid of the game.
- January 30, 2024 20:011-0
Aslam Inamdar starts the game with a bonus.
- January 30, 2024 20:01Toss Update
Telugu Titans won the toss and elected court.
- January 30, 2024 19:36Puneri holds the upper hand over Titans
- January 30, 2024 19:34Can the bottom-placed Telugu beat second-places Titans
- January 30, 2024 19:32TOP PLAYERS
Puneri Paltan
Mohit Goyat has been the prime raider for Puneri this season after racking up 88 raid points in 15 matches.
Paltan’s defence will be led by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh who has pocketed 60 tackle points in 15 games in PKL 10.
All-rounder Aslam Inamdar is also a player to watch out for after amassing 120 points so far.
Telugu Titans
Pawan Sehrawat has been the top raider for Telugu in Season 10. He has notched up 142 raid points in 15 matches, including 18 do-or-die raid points.
Sandeep Dhull leads the defence for Titans and has scored 35 tackle points in 13 matches. Meanwhile, Sanjeevi S is the best all-rounder in the team with 37 points in 13 matches.
- January 30, 2024 19:29HEAD-TO-HEAD
Puneri has faced Telugu 19 times in the history of PKL.
With 12 wins against Telugu, Puneri is ahead in the head-to-head record. Telugu on the other hand, won 6 times, while 1 match between these teams ended in a tie.
- January 30, 2024 19:24LINEUPS OUT
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Sanket Sawant, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat, Ajit Pawar, Omkar S, Sanjeevi S, Ratan G, Hamid Nader, Ankit
- January 30, 2024 19:19LAST ENCOUNTER
The last Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans match saw the former come out on top with a 54-18 victory earlier in Season 10.
- January 30, 2024 19:19PKL 10: Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - the tale of the Sultan and his successor
- January 30, 2024 19:18FORM GUIDE
In its last outing, Puneri Paltan played out a 32-32 tie against Patna Pirates on January 27.
Telugu Titans, meanwhile, lost its last match against Tamil Thalaivas by a 29-54 scoreline on January 24.
- January 30, 2024 19:13LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 30, 2024 19:07JANUARY 30 SCHEDULE
Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
- January 30, 2024 19:07WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 54 from the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna on Tuesday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
