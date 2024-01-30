PKL 10 Live Score, Puneri 5-1 Telugu: Pawan Sehrawat tackled in first raid; Pro Kabaddi League updates

January 30, 2024 19:32

TOP PLAYERS

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyat has been the prime raider for Puneri this season after racking up 88 raid points in 15 matches.

Paltan’s defence will be led by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh who has pocketed 60 tackle points in 15 games in PKL 10.

All-rounder Aslam Inamdar is also a player to watch out for after amassing 120 points so far.

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat has been the top raider for Telugu in Season 10. He has notched up 142 raid points in 15 matches, including 18 do-or-die raid points.

Sandeep Dhull leads the defence for Titans and has scored 35 tackle points in 13 matches. Meanwhile, Sanjeevi S is the best all-rounder in the team with 37 points in 13 matches.