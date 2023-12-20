Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: Arjun’s Panthers faces Pardeep’s Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch PKL 2023?

December 20, 2023 18:45

Jaipur vs UP - Top players

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Arjun Deshwal has been the prime raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers this season after racking up 45 raid points in 5 matches. He scored 3 raid points in his last match.

Defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sunil Kumar, who has scored 12 tackle points in 5 matches in PKL 10.

U. P. Yoddhas:

Surender Gill will be their main raider. He has notched up 60 raid points in 5 matches, including 5 do-or-die raid points. Sumit leads the defence for U. P. Yoddhas having scored 15 tackle points in 5 matches.

Vijay Malik is the best all-rounder in the team with 20 points in 5 matches.