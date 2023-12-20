Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: Arjun’s Panthers faces Pardeep’s Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch PKL 2023?

- December 20, 2023 18:58Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points
Jaipur Pink Panthers - 7th position with 15 points in 5 matches
UP Yoddhas - 6th position with 15 points in 5 matches
- December 20, 2023 18:45Jaipur vs UP - Top players
Jaipur Pink Panthers:
Arjun Deshwal has been the prime raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers this season after racking up 45 raid points in 5 matches. He scored 3 raid points in his last match.
Defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sunil Kumar, who has scored 12 tackle points in 5 matches in PKL 10.
U. P. Yoddhas:
Surender Gill will be their main raider. He has notched up 60 raid points in 5 matches, including 5 do-or-die raid points. Sumit leads the defence for U. P. Yoddhas having scored 15 tackle points in 5 matches.
Vijay Malik is the best all-rounder in the team with 20 points in 5 matches.
- December 20, 2023 18:36When, where to watch: PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
- December 20, 2023 18:35Jaipur vs UP - Last match
The previous contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U. P. Yoddhas ended in favour of the former. They won 42-29 in Season 9.
- December 20, 2023 18:35Jaipur vs UP - head-to-head
In a total of 9 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers has won 4 whereas U.P. Yoddhas has come out victorious on 5 occasions.
- December 20, 2023 18:35Squads - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas
Jaipur Pink Panthers -
Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit
UP Yoddhas -
Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar
- December 20, 2023 18:35Live-streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 20, 2023 18:35December 20 schedule
Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas - 8 PM, IST
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - 9 PM, IST
- December 20, 2023 18:35Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 18 where Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas will face off before Puneri Paltan took on Bengaluru Bulls at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
