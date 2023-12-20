MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: Arjun’s Panthers faces Pardeep’s Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch PKL 2023?

PKL 10: Catch the live coverage, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Updated : Dec 20, 2023 19:32 IST

Team Sportstar
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on UP Yoddhas in the first match of December 20.
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on UP Yoddhas in the first match of December 20.
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on UP Yoddhas in the first match of December 20.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 18 where Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas will face off before Puneri Paltan took on Bengaluru Bulls at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Scoreline:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas (M1)

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls (M2)

  • December 20, 2023 19:06
    Revise all PKL rules ahead of the match

    Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • December 20, 2023 18:58
    Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

    PKL: Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

    The most tackle points scored by a defender in a single Pro Kabaddi League match is 16.

  • December 20, 2023 18:58
    Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points

    Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points

    There have been many great raiders in Pro Kabaddi League history, but a few stand out above the rest. Here are the top raiders of all time in PKL, based on their total raid points:

  • December 20, 2023 18:58
    SS Exclusive | Kabaddi journey of Haryana Steelers’ Vinay - from second fiddle to talisman

    PKL Season 10: Vinay’s kabaddi journey - from second fiddle to talisman

    With his unwavering spirit and visible hunger for success, Vinay is well on his way to etching his name not just in Haryana Steelers’ kabaddi lore, but in the annals of PKL history.

  • December 20, 2023 18:45
    Jaipur vs UP - position in points table

    Jaipur Pink Panthers - 7th position with 15 points in 5 matches

    UP Yoddhas - 6th position with 15 points in 5 matches

  • December 20, 2023 18:45
    Jaipur vs UP - Top players

    Jaipur Pink Panthers:

    Arjun Deshwal has been the prime raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers this season after racking up 45 raid points in 5 matches. He scored 3 raid points in his last match. 

    Defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sunil Kumar, who has scored 12 tackle points in 5 matches in PKL 10.

    U. P. Yoddhas:

    Surender Gill will be their main raider. He has notched up 60 raid points in 5 matches, including 5 do-or-die raid points. Sumit leads the defence for U. P. Yoddhas having scored 15 tackle points in 5 matches. 

    Vijay Malik is the best all-rounder in the team with 20 points in 5 matches.

  • December 20, 2023 18:36
    When, where to watch: PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

    PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records

    PKL 10: All you need to know before the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 20.

  • December 20, 2023 18:35
    Jaipur vs UP - Last match

    The previous contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U. P. Yoddhas ended in favour of the former. They won 42-29 in Season 9.

  • December 20, 2023 18:35
    Jaipur vs UP - head-to-head

    In a total of 9 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers has won 4 whereas U.P. Yoddhas has come out victorious on 5 occasions.

  • December 20, 2023 18:35
    Squads - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

    Jaipur Pink Panthers -

    Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit

    UP Yoddhas -

    Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

  • December 20, 2023 18:35
    Live-streaming info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • December 20, 2023 18:35
    December 20 schedule

    Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas - 8 PM, IST

    Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - 9 PM, IST

  • December 20, 2023 18:35
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 18 where Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas will face off before Puneri Paltan took on Bengaluru Bulls at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

