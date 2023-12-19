PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records

Jaipur Pink Panthers will face UP Yoddhas on the last day of the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Wednesday.
In the second match, Puneri Paltan will meet Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue - Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record
In a total of 9 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers has won 4 whereas U.P. Yoddhas has come out victorious on 5 occasions.
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record
In 16 matches between the two teams, Bengaluru Bulls have won 7 whereas Puneri Paltan have come out victorious on 9 occasions.
Live streaming details
When will the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas PKL 10 match start?
When will the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 10 match start?
Where to watch PKL 10?
