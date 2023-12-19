MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 20.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 22:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shrikant Jadhav of U P Yoddha in action during VIVO Pro Kabaddi match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U P Yoddha in Ahmedabad on November 16, 2018.
FILE PHOTO: Shrikant Jadhav of U P Yoddha in action during VIVO Pro Kabaddi match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U P Yoddha in Ahmedabad on November 16, 2018. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shrikant Jadhav of U P Yoddha in action during VIVO Pro Kabaddi match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U P Yoddha in Ahmedabad on November 16, 2018. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji

Jaipur Pink Panthers will face UP Yoddhas on the last day of the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Wednesday.

In the second match, Puneri Paltan will meet Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue - Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record

In a total of 9 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers has won 4 whereas U.P. Yoddhas has come out victorious on 5 occasions.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record

In 16 matches between the two teams, Bengaluru Bulls have won 7 whereas Puneri Paltan have come out victorious on 9 occasions.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details

When will the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas PKL 10 match start?
The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Wednesday, December 20.
When will the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 10 match start?
The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Wednesday, December 20.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Zorzi, Hendricks in control of 212-run chase; South Africa 118/0 (24) vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Turkish fans welcome resumption of football leagues after assault on referee
    Reuters
  4. IPL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Starc goes to KKR for record Rs 24.75 crore, SRH signs Cummins for 20.50 crore; Rs 230.45 crore spent on 72 players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023 Highlights, Match Day 17: Haryana Steelers defeats Gujarat Giants, wins four consecutive matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: When, where to watch, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 16 Highlights: Puneri Paltan tops table after win against Dabang Delhi ; Bengal Warriors draws with UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Zorzi, Hendricks in control of 212-run chase; South Africa 118/0 (24) vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Turkish fans welcome resumption of football leagues after assault on referee
    Reuters
  4. IPL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Starc goes to KKR for record Rs 24.75 crore, SRH signs Cummins for 20.50 crore; Rs 230.45 crore spent on 72 players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment