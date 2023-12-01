MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points

These are the top 10 raiders of all time in Pro Kabaddi League with most raid points in the nine seasons of the competition.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 13:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pardeep Narwal is the league's most prolific raider with a number of records to his name
Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Pardeep Narwal is the league’s most prolific raider with a number of records to his name | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is one of the most popular sports leagues in the country, and the raiders are some of the most popular athletes of the sport. Raiders are the offensive players in kabaddi, and they are responsible for scoring points by touching opponents and crossing the mid line.

There have been many great raiders in PKL history, but a few stand out above the rest. Here are the top raiders of all time in PKL, based on their total raid points:

Here are the Top raiders of all time in the Pro Kabaddi League:
Pardeep Narwal (Raider)-  1568 points in 153 matches 
Maninder Singh (Raider) - 1231 points in 122 matches 
Rahul Chaudhari (Raider) - 1039 points in 150 matches 
Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder) - 1020 points in 157 matches 
Pawan Sehrawat (Raider) - 987 points in 105 matches 
Naveen Kumar (Raider) - 934 points in 85 matches 
Ajay Thakur (Raider) - 794 points in 120 matches 
Sachin (Raider) - 781 points in 106 matches 
Vikash Kandola (Raider) -  732 points in 101 matches
Rohit Kumar (Raider) - 683 points in 101 matches 

Pardeep Narwal is the all-time leading raid point scorer in PKL history, and he is also the only player to have scored over 1,500 raid points. Narwal is also the only player to have scored over 350 raid points in a single season. (Highest by a player in a single season 369 in 26 matches - Season 5 for Patna Pirates)

Maninder Singh is the second-highest raid point scorer, Rahul Chaudhari is third on the list. Deepak Hooda is fourth on the list and the only all-rounder among the top 10. Pawan Sehrawat completes the top five, finding himself in fifth due to missing out on the entire ninth edition due to an ACL injury.

