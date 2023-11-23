Fazel Atrachali named captain of Gujarat Giants for PKL Season 10

Gujarat Giants announced Fazel Atrachali as the captain and Rohit Gulia as vice-captain ahead of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The team will be coached by the experienced Ram Mehar Singh.

The Gujarat Giants have been finalists twice, in 2017 and 2018, and will be keen to join an elite group of teams by bagging the prestigious PKL title.

Co-incidentally, in the 2017 campaign, Fazel was part of the Giants squad that reached the final. The 31-year-old defender has been a two-time winner of the PKL and a three-time Asian Games medallist and will look to use all his experience at the highest level to lead the charge for the Giants.

ALSO READ: PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

“In the PKL season 10, among all the players, Fazel is one of the most decorated players. I have worked with Fazel before, and he is a great player, and in our mind, he was the obvious choice for the captaincy for Gujarat Giants,” said coach Singh.

With the likes of Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya showing plenty of promise, and the return of Fazel, the Gujarat Giants have a fair amount of talent in its ranks.

Rohit Gulia was named the vice-captain of the Gujarat Giants, while the team will be coached by the experienced coach Ram Mehar Singh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Along with them, there are also the likes of Rohit and Sourav Gulia, Vikash Jaglan, Arkam Shaikh, GB More and the Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh. With such great talent and experience at their disposal, Gujarat will aim for a solid start to the season.

Singh said that the team, which had been based out of New Delhi, has been doing everything possible to ensure it peaks at the right time and is in form.

“Gujarat Giants is a very big team, and it is my pleasure to be back. I am delighted to be leading the team, and in the squad, we have a lot of youngsters. I know we all work well together, and as a captain that makes my job easier. And I am happy about how things are shaping up,” said Atrachali.

ALSO READ: Pro Kabaddi League: Maninder Singh named Bengal Warriors captain

The Giants will begin its season with a game against Telegu Titans on 2nd December, which is the opening day of the tournament.

All the games in Ahmedabad will be played at The TransStadia. The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League also marks a return to the caravan format after three years.