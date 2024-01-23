PKL Season 10 HIGHLIGHTS: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan ends in 32-32 tie, Guman Singh scores 15 points

Key Updates
- January 23, 2024 21:02Points table
Both teams get three points after this tied contest. Puneri Paltan stays on second with 60 points, three behind Jaipur Pink Panthers but with a game in hand.
U Mumba moves past Bengal Warriors to sixth with 40 points.
- January 23, 2024 21:00FULL-TIME: 32-32
Aslam Inamdar with the last raid of the match and he does not want to risk it. It’s an empty one and for the third time in PKL history, the contest between these two sides is a tie.
- January 23, 2024 20:5932-32
Pranay Rane gets a bonus point to level the scores!
- January 23, 2024 20:5832-31
Mohit Goyat gets a touch point on Mukilan. Time left - 52 seconds
- January 23, 2024 20:5431-31
Do-or-die raid for U Mumba and Shadloui takes down Ekrami!
- January 23, 2024 20:5330-31
Visvanth surrounds Aslam before being joined by his teammates. U Mumba takes the lead with a little over two minutes remaining.
- January 23, 2024 20:5230-30
Do-or-die raid for Paltan, Mohit goes for it and gets pushed off the mat by Gokulakannan.
- January 23, 2024 20:5130-29
Shadloui with a crucial tackle. The double thigh hold to take down Guman Singh.
- January 23, 2024 20:4929-29
Another bonus point for Guman and the scores are level again.
- January 23, 2024 20:4929-28
Error from Bittu and Aslam gets a free touch point. What a close contest this has been!
- January 23, 2024 20:4828-28
Bonus point for Guman.
- January 23, 2024 20:4828-27
Mukilan goes for a solo tackle on Mohit and that is an easy touch point for Puneri Paltan raider.
- January 23, 2024 20:4727-27
A brilliant tackle on Pankaj by Gokulakannan who gets a HIGH FIVE!
- January 23, 2024 20:4327-26
Sanket Sawant pushed Ekrami off the match.
Strategic time out with a little under 10 minutes to go.
- January 23, 2024 20:4226-26
Reckless attempt from Aslam who gets drawn into a tackle from Guman before the U Mumba raider tracks back safely.
- January 23, 2024 20:4126-25
Bonus points for Guman and Mohit. Still a one-point game.
- January 23, 2024 20:4025-24
Kick by Guman on Gaurav to get the touch point!
- January 23, 2024 20:3925-23
Visvanth gets a bonus before being taken down by Shadloui. ALL OUT inflicted on U Mumba.
- January 23, 2024 20:3822-22
Mohit Goyat gets a touch point on Pranay Rane. U Mumba down to one man.
- January 23, 2024 20:3721-21
Mohit Goyat jumps over Gokulakannan who goes for an advanced tackle. Scores level.
- January 23, 2024 20:3620-21
Guman Singh has been pushed off the mat by Sanket Sawant. That was a brave tackle.
- January 23, 2024 20:3519-21
SUPER 10 FOR GUMAN SINGH! Gaurav Khatri goes for the ankle hold from the right corner but gets no support.
- January 23, 2024 20:3419-20
A diving hand touch by Mohit on Surinder’s toe.
- January 23, 2024 20:3418-20
Thigh hold by Shadloui on Ekrami!
- January 23, 2024 20:3317-20
Second half is underway. Guman resumes with a bonus point.
- January 23, 2024 20:27HALF-TIME
It is a two-point lead for U Mumba at the halfway stage. Guman Singh has eight raid points while Aslam Inamdar has scored seven.
- January 23, 2024 20:2617-19
No help for Bittu who goes for the thigh hold on Aslam. Aslam reaches the center line without much trouble.
- January 23, 2024 20:2515-18
Sanket tries to push Guman off the mat but fails as the U Mumba raider reaches his half safely.
- January 23, 2024 20:2314-16
Bonus plus touch points by Aslam on Bittu and Mukilan Shanmugam. That’s a SUPER RAID!!!!
- January 23, 2024 20:2211-15
Take down by Gokulakannan. Gaurav Khatri’s raid is unsuccessful and that’s an All Out inflicted on Paltan.
- January 23, 2024 20:2110-12
BIG RAID!!!! Guman Singh overpowers the Paltan defence and gets his hand across the line while being pushed by Sanket, Abinesh and Aslam. It is a SUPER RAID!!!
Paltan has challenged the decision but the review is unsuccessful.
- January 23, 2024 20:1810-8
Shadloui tries to stop Guman but the U Mumba raider has reached safety. A crucial raid point for U Mumba as the Iranian goes off the mat.
- January 23, 2024 20:1610-7
Mohit Goyat goes in for a do-or-die raid for Paltan, Shamugam goes for a solo tackle and pays the price.
- January 23, 2024 20:159-7
Do-or-die raid for U Mumba, Surinder goes for it and gets a touch on Pankaj while diving. Well done!
- January 23, 2024 20:149-6
Shadloui comes in for a raid. Visvanth steps out on his own. What a bad mistake from the U Mumba player.
- January 23, 2024 20:108-6
Unsuccessful raids from Aslam and Ekrami. Both defences are putting on a show.
Play to resume after a 90-second Time Out.
- January 23, 2024 20:097-5
So close! Guman Singh almost gets away from the Paltan defence before being stopped from reaching safety.
- January 23, 2024 20:076-4
Tentative ankle hold by Gaurav Khatri on Ekrami and he pays for it. Touch point given to U Mumba.
- January 23, 2024 20:066-3
Do-or-die raid for Paltan, Mohit Goyat goes for it but gets pushed off the mat by Gokulakannan.
- January 23, 2024 20:055-2
Brutal tackle by Gaurav Khatri on Visvanth V. Puneri Paltan trying to increase its lead.
- January 23, 2024 20:044-2
Guman Singh goes off. Tackle by Sanket Sawant.
- January 23, 2024 20:033-2
U Mumba returns the favour. Ekrami with an unsuccessful raid.
- January 23, 2024 20:023-1
Aslam gets a touch point off Bittu before the Paltan defence takes down Mohit Goyat.
- January 23, 2024 20:011-1
Aslam Inamdar begins with a bonus point. So does Guman Singh.
- January 23, 2024 20:00Lineup for Puneri Paltan
- January 23, 2024 19:45Lineup for U Mumba
- January 23, 2024 19:35Players to watch out
For U Mumba, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has been impressive. The all-rounder has a total of 103 points so far.
For Puneri Paltan, Aslam Inamdar is the best all-rounder with 99 points in 13 games.
- January 23, 2024 19:25Form Guide
Puneri Paltan comes into this match after a 33-39 loss to Dabang Delhi K.C.
On the other hand, U Mumba defeated Gujarat Giants 34-24.
- January 23, 2024 19:20Head-to-head record
Played: 21 | U Mumba: 10 | Puneri Paltan: 9 | Tie: 2
- January 23, 2024 19:11WHERE TO WATCH?
The PKL 10 match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app from 8PM onwards.
- January 23, 2024 19:08Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 fixture between second-placed Puneri Paltan and seventh-placed U Mumba. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.
