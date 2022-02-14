Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and UP Yoddha.

DABANG DELHI K.C. vs UP YODDHA

2-2: Another bonus for Surender.

2-1: Do-or-die raid for Delhi, birthday boy Naveen Kumar goes in and picks up a bonus.

1-1: Outstanding dash by Sandeep to send Pardeep flying off the mat.

0-1: Surender Gill picks up a bonus.

0-0: Pardeep Narwal comes in for the opening raid and walks back empty-handed.

TOSS - Dabang Delhi K.C. wins the toss and selects right side of the court. UP Yoddha to raid first.

LINE-UPS!!!

Dabang Delhi K.C. - Neeraj Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Joginder Narwal (c), Krishan Dhull

UP Yoddha - Nitesh Kumar (c), Ashu Singh, Sumit, Shubham, Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill

8:20pm: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 6, Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 2, Matches won by UP Yoddha - 4, Last meeting - Dabang Delhi won 37-33

8pm: PREVIEW:

Dabang Delhi snapped its three-game winless run with a narrow 32-31 win over the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous outing. Naveen Kumar starred yet again for Delhi, as he picked up 13 points to guide his side to a much-needed win. Delhi is second on the points table, but hasn’t had a convincing performance in quiet some time. It has scored only 34 tackle points in its last four matches and has heavily relied on its offence to lead it to victories. With Haryana right on its heels on the points table, Delhi needs to continue its winning ways to ensure it finishes in the top two.

UP Yoddha suffered a disappointing 38-31 defeat against the Gujarat Giants last night. Pardeep Narwal’s sparkling form continued as the raider picked up 12 points, but he couldn’t prevent U.P. from losing. His team now faces the risk of dropping out of the top six if the three teams below it win their games in hand. The game on Monday will be U.P.’s penultimate of the league stage. Defeat would likely end its hopes of making it to the playoffs, making this a must-win game for coach Jasveer Singh’s men.

