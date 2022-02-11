Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Pardeep Narwal stars in UP Yoddha's win, Puneri Paltan routs Haryana Steelers

Pardeep Narwal put up a stunning show as UP Yoddha beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-34 and climbed to the fourth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Friday.

The Dubki King scored 14 raid points as he helped Yoddha pull off a crucial win that restores its chances of earning a playoff bert. Jaipur Pink Panthers dominated the early stages of the match but Pardeep clinched three Super Raids in the second half to take the game completely away from the men in pink. Arjun Deshwal scored a Super 10 for the Panthers, which will rue the missed opportunity to close in on a playoff spot.

Jaipur Pink Panthers started the match on the front foot with and led 6-1 at one point as Sahul Kumar was in fine form. The side was on the verge of clinching an early All Out but Ashu Singh pulled off an important raid point and followed it with a Super Tackle.

However, Arjun’s clever raids ensured Jaipur Pink Panthers got the All Out in the 12th minute and took a four-point lead. Pardeep and Surender Gill grew into the game and reduced the deficit to one point by the interval. The first half ended 19-18.

UP Yoddha staged a mighty comeback early in the second half as Pardeep clinched a three-point Super Raid (+2 for All Out) to eliminate all the Jaipur Pink Panthers men on the mat. Both sets of defences took control in the subsequent minutes and Arjun bagged his Super 10 as Jaipur Pink Panthers trailed by three points with 10 minutes left.

Pardeep got another three-point Super Raid in the 34th minute to give his side an important five-point lead. He also completed his career's 65th Super 10 in the process. But Jaipur Pink Panthers immediately fought back with a Super Tackle and the teams were separated by just two points at the 35 minute mark.

Sandeep Dhull’s tackle on Surender helped Jaipur Pink Panthers level the scores in the dying minutes. But Pardeep picked up an important raid point in a do-or-die situation and Nitesh Kumar then successfully tackled Deepak Hooda in the final minute to open up a lead. Pardeep sealed the victory with another three-point Super Raid in the final move of the match.

- Puneri Paltan thrashes Haryana Steelers -

Puneri Paltan handed Haryana Steelers a 45-27 thrashing on Friday. Mohit Goyat picked up a Super 10 (12 points including two tackle points) and defender Sombir clinched a High 5 with seven tackle points as Puneri Paltan controlled the proceedings from the first whistle to the last.

Haryana Steelers had a poor day in both defence and attack with its usually reliable cover defence combination of Jaideep and Mohit also struggling. The win takes Puneri Paltan to the ninth spot, while the Steelers remain third.

Puneri Paltan got off to a raging start and and dominated the Steelers in defence and attack. Mohit was the pick of the raiders as he picking up points with ease and left the Steelers' defence in tatters. Puneri Paltan got its first All Out in the sixth minute and took an eight-point lead.

Haryana Steelers staged a fightback of sorts through Vikash Kandola but Sombir produced a stunning Super Tackle to once again shift the momentum in Puneri Paltan’s favour. Puneri Paltan pulled off another All Out in the closing minutes of the first half to lead 26-7.

Haryana Steelers brought in Surender Nada and Rohit Gulia after the interval to add but that made little difference as they were both sent to the bench in quick time. Right corner defender Sombir picked up a High-5 as Puneri Paltan clinched another All Out in the 25th minute and took an unassailable lead of 25 points.

Nitin Tomar, playing a ‘libero’ defender role, initiated a few outstanding tackles as Puneri Paltan’s defenders gave the Steelers raiders no room. Mohit also picked his Super 10 while Rahul Chaudhari also made a comeback after nearly two months.

Haryana managed an All Out with two minutes remaining it made little difference to the final outcome as Puneri Paltan claimed an important win in its race for a playoff berth.