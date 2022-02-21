Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Eliminator 2 LIVE: Gujarat Giants takes on Bengaluru Bulls, winner faces Dabang Delhi in second semifinal

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls.

GUJARAT GIANTS vs BENGALURU BULLS



8:05pm: Meanwhile, a crazy game is unfolding in eliminator one where Pardeep Narwal is leaving Puneri Paltan's inexperienced bunch helpless - Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Eliminator 1 LIVE: UP Yoddha leads Puneri Paltan 25-17 at HT, Super 10 for Pardeep Narwal



8pm: Bengaluru Bulls has made it to the playoffs for the third straight season. The main reason, unsurprisingly, has been captain Pawan Sehrawat. He became the first player in PKL history to score at least 250 points in three straight seasons. He created history in his last outing as he became the first player in league history to score a High 5 and a Super 10 in the same game. The playoffs are where Pawan comes alive - in his past four playoff appearances, the Bengaluru Bulls skipper has scored 73 points, a scarcely believable average of 18.25 points per game. The Bulls will rely on their leader to put in another big performance.



7:50pm: Gujarat Giants’ inconsistent form saw it placed outside the top for the majority of the season. But four wins and a tie in its last five matches saw the team sneak into the top six. The Giants' depth is its biggest strength. Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar have shared the raiding load and came up big when the Giants needed them to. The side's famed Cover duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar has not been at its best this season, but has picked up form of late. With a young raiding unit and a defence that has the capability to be the best in the league, Gujarat Giants will be a tough nut to crack for the Bengaluru Bulls.



7:40pm: The 2022 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards is back and we are celebrating the marvellous year for Indian Sports that 2021 was. From Neeraj Chopra and the other Olympic and Paralympic medallists to the Indian cricket team, we have a bunch of nominees who need your vote to win! Support your favourite athlete/team here.



7:35pm: In a team that's coached by the iconic Anup Kumar and features established stars such as Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari and Vishal Bharadwaj, one youngster has come come along and stolen the limelight - Aslam Inamdar. The young raider hailing from Taklibhan in Maharashtra has made coaches and fans turn around and take notice of his aptitude for the game and stunning skill set. From braving a broken leg to dealing with a tough financial situation at home, Aslam has overcome adversities aplenty to pursue his dream of becoming a professional kabaddi player.

Aslam is the first guest in Sportstar's special series - the Future Kings of Kabaddi.

FINALS PREDICTIONS



Who do you think will make it to the #PKL8 summit clash?



Follow LIVE coverage of the #ProKabaddiLeague playoffs on https://t.co/O1IuvARLyk#VivoProKabaddi | #PKL pic.twitter.com/GN6GvJJZw9 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) February 21, 2022

7:30pm: Hello folks and welcome to our PKL coverage for the day! After a gruelling league stage in which a total of 132 matches were played, it's time for the business end of the tournament - the play-offs. This stage has already begun with the match between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan, first of the two eliminators, currently underway.

The second eliminator which will be covered via this blog is between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls. The winner of this match will face Dabang Delhi K.C. in the second semifinal on February 23.

Here's the complete schedule for playoffs -

FINALS PREDICTIONS



Who do you think will make it to the #PKL8 summit clash?



Follow LIVE coverage of the #ProKabaddiLeague playoffs on https://t.co/O1IuvARLyk#VivoProKabaddi | #PKL pic.twitter.com/GN6GvJJZw9 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) February 21, 2022