PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Tamil Thalaivas beats table topper Puneri Paltan to move to third

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
07 November, 2022 14:43 IST
In the other fixture of the day, Gujarat Giants beat Bengaluru Bulls to move to sixth place.

There is no stopping the Tamil Thalaivas at the moment. The team beat table topper, Fazel Atrachali’s Puneri Paltan on Sunday to jump from eighth on the points table to third.

Narender was yet again the star of the match and secured a Super 10, which included a six-point raid. Ajinkya Pawar also continued his momentum from the Telugu Titans game, and scored seven points against the Puneri Paltan.

In the other match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls lost to Gujarat Giants by a narrow margin of two points. Parteek Dhaiya starred for the Giants, pulling off 16 points on the night.

The results ensured the top two teams on the points table - Bulls and Paltan - do not break out into a significant lead. The table remains close with just 11 points separating the first-placed and 11th placed teams.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 6

MATCH 1 BENGALURU BULLS VS GUJARAT GIANTS

MATCH 2: PUNERI PALTAN VS TAMIL THALAIVAS

The table was updated after Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan on Sunday, November 6.

Pro Kabaddi

