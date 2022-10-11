Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Haryana Steelers registered an emphatic win in their opening game of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9. In their second encounter of the campaign, they will face Tamil Thalaivas and will look to continue the momentum. Manjeet looked in sublime form for Haryana Steelers as he amassed 18 raid points in the first game of the season. Raiders like Rakesh Narwal and Vinay need to up their sleeves and up the ante in the raiding department. Haryana Steelers captain Joginder Narwal was on point while executing his plans on the mat but he couldn’t manage to open his account in the defence. The skipper will look to lead his side by example by adding points to his tally and encouraging defenders like Monu and Jaideep Dahiya to take up the responsibility. Mohit was the pick of the defenders for Haryana Steelers in the previous game with 3 tackle points and will look to continue his form. Nitin Rawal looked promising in the first game in both departments and scored 7 points. The ace all-rounder will be expected to stay on top of his game.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas had a decent start to vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 as they managed to end the game in a tie and earn 3 points. Narender who made his debut in the previous game against Gujarat Giants was mighty impressive as he scored a Super 10 and was the best raider for the team. Tamil Thalaivas would expect him to go full throttle while raiding. Ajinkya Pawar managed to get only three raid points and will look to live up to the billing in this upcoming encounter. In defence, Sahil Gulia was a big positive for Tamil Thalaivas who produced four tackle points. Himanshu who is listed as a defender contributed to the attack with five raid points. He would look to support Sahil and add more value to Tamil Thalaivas’ defence. Sagar who was the best defender for Tamil Thalaivas in the previous season is yet to get off the mark in defence but will look to up his game in this clash.

Manjeet Dahiya registered 19 points in his first game this season and is key to Haryana’s dominance on the mat | Photo Credit: PKL

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | Haryana: 2 | Tamil: 2 | Tie: 3

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender

TALKING POINT: Pawan Sehrawat’s injury - we still do not know the exact nature and gravity of the ace raider’s injury. Hopefully, the team management has some answers on the timeline of Pawan’s recovery and how soon he might be back for the Thalaivas.

Squads HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

Where can you watch Telugu Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday.